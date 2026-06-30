Oblique Therapeutics AB Announces Outcome of Rights Issue of SEK 14.1 Million

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oblique Therapeutics AB ("Oblique" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the rights issue that closed on June 30. The rights issue was fully subscribed and will provide the Company with approximately SEK 14.1 million before deduction of transaction costs.

As a result of the rights issue, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 7,025,060 shares, from 56,297,259 shares to 63,322,319 shares. For shareholders who did not participate in the rights issue, this entails a dilution effect of approximately 11 percent of the votes and share capital.

The rights issue was completed without the need to utilize any guarantee commitments. The strong subscription outcome further strengthens Oblique's financial position, and the Company assesses that the proceeds from the issue will finance its operations well into 2027.

The capital raised will be used to continue the development of the Company's business and to execute planned activities in accordance with its strategy.

As soon as the increase in share capital has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket), the interim shares (BTAs) issued in connection with the rights issue will be converted into ordinary shares.

Eminova Fondkommission AB acted as issuing agent to the Company in connection with the rights issue.

CEO Christer Nordstedt comments:

"We are very pleased with the strong support shown by both existing and new shareholders through their participation in the rights issue. In a continued challenging financing environment for the biotechnology sector, we view this strong interest as a clear expression of confidence in Oblique Therapeutics, our strategy, and our future prospects.

It is particularly gratifying that the rights issue was fully subscribed without the need to utilize any guarantee commitments. Furthermore, the issue was completed at a subscription price of SEK 2.00 per share, compared with SEK 1.50 per share in the Company's rights issue conducted in 2025.

The capital injection enables us to continue developing the business and executing our prioritized activities. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our shareholders for their continued trust and support."

Chairman of the Board Hans Peter Ostler comments:

"This capital injection provides Oblique with strong conditions to continue advancing our external collaborations and our unique project portfolio, while creating value across our programs. At the same time, the planned activities will contribute to further validation of our proprietary AbiProt technology platform for the generation of antibodies against challenging drug targets, thereby strengthening the foundation for the Company's long-term development."

Information regarding allocation and registration of the rights issue will be communicated in accordance with the previously announced timetable.

For further information

Christer Nordstedt

CEO, Oblique Therapeutics AB

Phone: +46 70 251 40 33

Email: info@obliquet.com

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