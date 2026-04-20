NYSE Content Update: SEC Chair Paul Atkins to Ring Opening Bell at NYSE

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
20 Apr, 2026, 12:59 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 20th
- Markets are down Monday morning as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated over the weekend.
- SEC Chair Paul Atkins is at the NYSE this morning to celebrate the one-year anniversary of being sworn into the role.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) executive Jeffrey Palma will join Taking Stock this afternoon to discuss the significance of the company's 40th anniversary.
- Fireblocks executive Itai Turbahn will join NYSE Live to elaborate on Earn, the company's new on-chain lending feature.
Opening Bell
SEC Chair Paul Atkins celebrates the one-year anniversary of being sworn into the role.
Closing Bell
Cohen & Steers celebrates its 40th anniversary of founding
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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