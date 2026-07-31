NYSE Content Update: Reformation Scores Winning Session in NYSE Debut

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
31 Jul, 2026, 12:55 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 31st
- Shares of sustainable womenswear Reformation (NYSE: REF) closed fractionally higher on Thursday following its IPO on the NYSE.
- CEO Hali Borenstein will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy of going public and what the firm has planned in 2026.
- Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Amazon is eyeing double-digit gains at the open following its Q2 earnings report.
- Announced quarterly revenue of $200.6 billion.
- AWS sales expanded by 37% year-over-year.
- CEO Andy Jassy says the company expects CapEx spending to reach $220 billion this year due to higher memory costs.
Opening Bell
Reformation (NYSE: REF) celebrates its IPO on the NYSE.
Closing Bell
IronHorse Capital celebrates the Conductor Global Value ETF
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
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