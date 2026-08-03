NYSE Content Update: Intercontinental Exchange to Acquire MarketAxess in $6 Billion Deal

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 3rd

Revel utilizing $150 million from Series B round Speed Speed Reformation at the NYSE on July 31

Investors are tracking new developments in the Middle East after President Trump said negotiations with Iran will begin today. As of 8 AM ET, OCE Brent Crude is trading at $83 a barrel.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced an agreement to acquire MarketAxess, an electronic trading platform for global institutional fixed income markets.

Revel CEO Scott Morton will join NYSE Live to break down how the company is utilizing its recent Series B funding round.

IMC Rare Earths (NYSE American: IMC) CEO Frank Scolaro explained why now was the perfect time to take his company public. Shares of IMC rose by 5.9% during Friday's session.



Opening Bell

Forbes celebrates the 2026 World's Most Influential CMOs

Closing Bell

Winners Circle Project celebrates its 8th year

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