NYSE Content Update: Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Begins

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New York Stock Exchange

22 Jun, 2026, 13:00 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 22nd

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VanEck Gold Miners ETF celebrates 20 years.
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First Carolina at the NYSE on June 18th. (PRNewsfoto/New York Stock Exchange)

  • Traders react to the latest developments in the Middle East, with the U.S. and Iran agreeing to a roadmap for a final deal within 60 days.
  • The NYSE is on the ground at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which kicked off in Cannes, France:
    • The NYSE is teaming up with Beet.TV to deliver exclusive industry leader interviews.
    • Cannes Lions Chairman Phil Thomas lays out the themes that will drive conversation at the event in a conversation that airing on NYSE Live.
  • VanEck CEO Jan van Eck will join NYSE Live to explain why its Gold Miners ETF remains a core part of its strategy after 20 years.

Opening Bell
VanEck celebrates 20th listing anniversary of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: GDX)

Closing Bell
Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) celebrates its relaunch as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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