NYSE Content Update: Applied Aerospace & Defense Raises $650 Million in IPO

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
03 Jun, 2026, 12:58 GMT
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 3rd
- NYSE-parent company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced that it's part of Anthropic's cybersecurity initiative, Project Glasswing.
- Applied Aerospace & Defense (NYSE: AADX) will begin trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $20 a share.
- Checkout.com revealed new stablecoin settlement capabilities in a new partnership with Fireblocks.
- The major averages will look to build off fresh records, with the S&P 500 coming off its first close above 7,600 on Tuesday.
Opening Bell
Applied Aerospace & Defense (NYSE: AADX) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) celebrates five years on the NYSE
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994254/NYSE_June_3_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994253/NYSE_Money20_20_Europe.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/6001739/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
Share this article