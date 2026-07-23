North-South divide leaves first-time buyers facing a £10,000 postcode penalty

Putting off a first home purchase costs aspiring homeowners in northern cities thousands in lost wealth, while soaring prices have made delaying a purchase seem more attractive in London

Key findings from the Tembo First-Time Buyer Index Q2 2026 include:

A £10,000 postcode divide: Affordability is tightening across the UK: Waiting a year to buy leaves first-time buyers in northern cities an average £8,139 worse off, while buyers in southern cities are £2,757 better off, creating a £10,000 regional gap in the financial impact of delaying home ownership

Mortgage interest rates rose in Q2, and house prices and deposits increased in two-thirds of cities, even as the number of homes available to first-time buyers rose

LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The short term financial impact of buying a first home now differs dramatically depending on where you live, according to Tembo's latest First-Time Buyer Index: The Postcode Penalty. Aspiring homeowners in the northern cities analysed could be £8,139 worse off by delaying a purchase for a year, while in the South, buyers face a short-term financial hit of £2,757 in their first year of home ownership.

Tembo's quarterly index combines proprietary data with official market statistics to compare the financial position of someone buying today with someone who continues renting and invests their deposit for another year. It takes into account rental costs, mortgage repayments, equity built through capital repayment, projected house price movements and investment returns on the deposit.

The latest findings suggest that while home ownership continues to be an effective way of building long-term wealth across much of the UK, regional differences in the financial case for buying are becoming even more pronounced.

The findings come at a time when proposals to replace council tax with a land value tax have renewed debate around the regional costs of home ownership. It shows that long before any reforms are introduced, the financial incentives of buying a first home already vary dramatically across the UK.

Affordability recovery has stalled

Q1 2026 had the most affordable conditions for first-time buyers in over two years. But in Q2, rising house prices and mortgage rates had reversed that progress.

The Tembo First-Time Buyer Attractiveness Score fell from 637 to 598, dropping from the 'High' to 'Moderate' category, as affordability deteriorated across multiple measures.

While buyers had more homes to choose from in almost every city (excepting Brighton), higher purchase prices, larger deposits and higher interest rates offset any potential gains. House prices increased in 14 of the 21 cities analysed, while both deposits and loan-to-income ratios rose in 70% of cities.

Britain's housing market is becoming increasingly divided

Across many northern cities, relatively affordable house prices allow buyers to build equity from day one while benefiting from house price growth and avoiding rising rents. In much of the South, however, higher deposits and mortgage costs have narrowed those early financial gains, making the economics of buying less compelling in the short term. While the journey to those gains may take longer, home ownership still delivers greater long-term wealth than renting in southern cities.

The result is a polarised housing market.

Q2 2026 Metric North South Difference Average deposit £41,202 £76,450 85 % Average sold price £187,285 £347,500 85 % Average monthly repayment £780 £1,448 85 % Average salary £37,826 £43,329 15 % Average LTI 3.85x 6.13x 59 % Benefit of owning year 1 +£8,139 -£2,757 -134 % Benefit of owning year 5 +£61,621 +£58,141 -6 %

Richard Dana, CEO & co-founder of Tembo, said:

"Much of the current debate around regional inequality starts from the assumption that the North is always at a disadvantage. Our data tells a more nuanced story. For first-time buyers, many northern cities now offer a far stronger route into home ownership than London and much of the South, allowing buyers to begin building wealth much earlier. That's a reminder that when we talk about regional opportunity, housing has to be part of the conversation. In the country's most expensive markets in the South of England, particularly London, the upfront cost of buying has become so high that waiting can seem to make better financial sense in the short term.

"That doesn't mean home ownership is no longer worth pursuing. In fact, over the longer term it still remains one of the most effective ways to build wealth. But it does underline how uneven the market has become and why first-time buyers increasingly need advice that reflects the realities of where they live, rather than a one-size-fits-all message."

About the Tembo First-Time Buyer Index

Published quarterly, the Tembo First-Time Buyer Index tracks how accessible home ownership is across the UK's largest cities. The index combines proprietary Tembo customer data with publicly available datasets, including figures from the Office for National Statistics, to analyse affordability, deposits, borrowing requirements, mortgage costs, housing supply and the long-term financial impact of buying versus renting.

In the Q2 Index: The Postcode Penalty, the Northern cities included are: Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Bradford, Hull and Newcastle. The Southern cities included are: London, Bristol, Southampton, Brighton.