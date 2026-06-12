Nord Anglia Education's Class of 2026 secures offers from Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Stanford, UCL, and other leading universities

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education is marking another exceptional year of university success, with its Class of 2026 securing offers to some of the world's most prestigious universities.

Students across Nord Anglia's global network of 90 schools in 37 countries have received offers from the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Harvard University, Stanford University, and University College London (UCL), among many others ranked in the latest QS and Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're incredibly proud of our Class of 2026 and the outstanding university offers they have achieved. They reflect our students' ambition and hard work, as well as the dedication of our teachers around the world. Our focus is on supporting every student to find the right university pathway for their future, wherever that may lead."

Americas Highlights

Students from Colegio Menor Quito received offers from top US universities including Princeton University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Northwestern University, and other leading destinations around the world.





At The Village School in Houston, students have been awarded scholarships worth $72 million, with offers from Stanford University and Yale University, as well as Cornell University, Duke University, and UCL.





Graduates from the British International School of Boston will progress to top institutions, including the University of Cambridge, the University of Michigan, New York University (NYU), and the University of British Columbia.





The British College of Brazil celebrated more than 150 university offers, with destinations such as UCL, the University of Edinburgh, King's College London, and NYU.





At the British International School of Chicago, South Loop, students will continue their studies at King's College London, the University of Glasgow, the University of Bath, University of California, Berkeley, and more.

China Highlights

The British School of Beijing, Shunyi is celebrating two offers to the University of Cambridge. Deming Sun has an offer to study engineering at Downing College, while GaWon Kim has secured a place at Lucy Cavendish College.





Similarly, at the British International School Shanghai, Puxi, Melis has received an offer to study law at the University of Cambridge.





At the British School of Nanjing, one student has been awarded a $12,000 scholarship to Johns Hopkins University, while another has secured admission to Berklee College of Music, supported by an $8,000 scholarship.





At Léman International School Chengdu, 47% of graduates earned offers from QS World Top 30 or equivalent institutions. Students are moving on to LSE, UCL, and King's College London, with creative pathways extending to University of the Arts London and the Pratt Institute.





Graduates of Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong have offers to UCL, the University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, King's College London, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Europe Highlights

At Oxford International College, Year 13 student Charmaine was awarded the prestigious Kwok Scholarship to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford. The school recorded more than 530 offers, with particularly strong progression to King's College London (72) and UCL (71). One in 10 graduates has received an offer to study medicine.





Meanwhile, Yunlin from Collège du Léman received an offer from the University of Oxford, with other students securing places to University of California, Berkeley, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and UCL.





International College Spain graduates have offers to study at Imperial College London, UCL, the University of Edinburgh, King's College London, and NYU.





With over 80 offers from more than 11 countries, students from the British International School Bratislava will pursue degrees in medicine, law, engineering, and science at universities including UCL, the University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the University of Glasgow.

Middle East Highlights

Students at Nord Anglia International School Dubai have received exceptional offers from the University of Oxford, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, Imperial College London, and many others in the US, UK, Canada, and across Europe.





Alex from the British International School Abu Dhabi has an offer to study mechanical engineering at Imperial College London; Leena has an offer to study medicine at UCL; and Aryan has received an offer to study computer science at the University of Toronto.





The Class of 2026 at Swiss International School Dubai is heading to top UK institutions, including UCL, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Birmingham, the University of St Andrews, and King's College London.





Senior Prefect Maryam at the British School of Kuwait has received an offer to study pre-medicine at Pennsylvania State University, while Assistant Head of House Lara has received an offer to study computer science at Heriot-Watt University, Dubai.

Southeast Asia Highlights

At British International School, Hanoi, students have gained places at Berklee College of Music, the University of Cambridge, Yale University and University of California, Berkeley, as well as UCL, LSE, the University of Toronto, and many more.





At British Vietnamese International School, Ho Chi Minh City, Nhat Minh received offers from LSE, UCL, the University of St Andrews, and the University of Leeds, along with scholarships totalling over $335,000 per year.





Dover Court International School students have received 139 offers so far from world-renowned universities including UCL, King's College London, NYU, the University of Amsterdam, and more, with plans to study medicine, engineering, business, and life sciences.





From St Andrews International School Bangkok, students are advancing to universities around the world, including King's College London, the University of Melbourne, the University of Hong Kong, the University of Edinburgh, Purdue University, and more.





At the British International School Kuala Lumpur, Christopher received offers from Imperial College London, King's College London, and the University of Manchester, while Qi Jay Sia saw offers from UCL, King's College London, the University of Warwick, and Durham University.

India Highlights

Students at Oakridge International School Bachupally have offers from 57 universities, including the University of Edinburgh, King's College London, the University of Sydney, and Purdue University.

Since July 2021, Nord Anglia Education has been the world's largest provider of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Find a Nord Anglia school near you at nordangliaeducation.com and take the first step towards your child's future ambitions.

Media enquiries

David Bates

Senior Communications Manager

+44 (0) 7787 135223

david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching nearly 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

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