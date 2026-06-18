New study shows teaching 'thinking skills' boosts children's social skills in an increasingly digital world

Nord Anglia Education study involving more than 12,000 students finds helping young people reflect on how they learn is associated with improvements in the social, emotional, and thinking skills that equip them for an AI-fuelled future

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when parents worldwide are increasingly concerned about the impact of screentime and technology on children's social development, confidence, and independence, new research from Nord Anglia Education suggests schools can play a powerful role in strengthening essential human skills.

The two-year study involving more than 12,000 students across Nord Anglia's schools worldwide found that teaching children how to reflect on their own thinking and learning — a method grounded in 'thinking routines' — not only improved their critical thinking, curiosity, and collaboration, but also delivered significant gains in social and emotional development.

The research found that:

70% of students reported stronger social skills

76% reported greater independence

85% reported increased self-awareness of their strengths

Dr Kate Erricker, Group Head of Education Research and Global Partnerships at Nord Anglia Education, said:

"Teaching students to reflect on their learning does two things at once. It builds important social and emotional capabilities, and it equips young people with the skills, such as independent thinking, judgement, communication and empathy, that will matter most as AI, and screen use, become even more embedded in everyday life.

At a time when many parents worry that children are spending too much time interacting with screens, our research also shows that when students become more aware of how they think and learn, they also become better at understanding other people. They contribute ideas more freely, collaborate more effectively, and will build stronger relationships. These are deeply human skills. They can't be automated, and our research shows that they can be taught."

Teaching students to think more deeply

Nord Anglia's study, which included its schools in 20 countries examined the impact of explicitly teaching students to reflect on how they learn, solve problems, and approach challenges.

These simple classroom strategies encourage students to slow down, examine their assumptions, consider alternative viewpoints, and articulate their reasoning. One commonly used routine asks students:

"What do I notice? What do I think? What does this make me wonder?"

As a result, students also reported measurable improvements in key thinking skills, including:

Critical thinking (+21%)

Curiosity (+20%)

Collaboration (+15%)

Preparing students for success in the future

The findings suggest that helping students understand how they learn may be one of the most effective ways schools can develop the human capabilities needed in a rapidly changing world.

As technology continues to reshape daily life and the workplace, organisations including the World Economic Forum have identified skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and curiosity among the capabilities expected to grow in importance over the coming decade.

Discover more about how Nord Anglia students are developing the human skills they need to thrive in a technology-driven world by focusing on the skills AI can't match.

For media enquiries, please contact:

David Bates

Senior Communications Manager

david.bates@nordanglia.com

+44 (0) 20 7131 0000

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

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