New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed. The results of all voting items are listed below.

All resolutions passed at the AGM

The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.

As at the AGM, in total 5,241,697 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,780,357 being 33,97% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.

In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:



Agenda item For % Against % Abstain %















5 Adoption of annual accounts NAI for FY 2025 1,780,357 100.0 0 0 0 0 6 Advisory vote on the remuneration report of FY 2025 1,780,357 100.0 0 0 0 0 7 Discharge of each of the members of the Management Board i. Aren van Dam ii. Arie Johannes Maarten van Dam iii. Cornelis Martinus Verkade iv. Elisha Sjemtov Evers i. 1,780,357 ii. 1,780,357 iv. 1,760,357 iv. 1,780,357 100.0 100.0 98.9 100.0 i. 0 ii. 0 iii. 0 iv. 0 0 0 0 0 i. 0 ii. 0 iii. 20.000 iv.0 0 0 1.1 0 8 Discharge of each of the

members of the Supervisory Board i. Jan Louis Burggraaf ii. Paulus Johannes Steman iii. Elbert Dijkgraaf i. 1,780,357 ii. 1,780,357 iii. 1,780,357 100.0 100.0 100.0 i. 0 ii. 0 iii.0 0 0 0 i. 0 ii. 0 iii.0 0 0 0 9 Authorisation of the Board of

Directors to acquire fully paid-up

ordinary shares or depositary

receipt for shares in NAI's own

capital. 1,780,357 100.0 0 0 0 0 10 Designation of the Management

Board as the body authorized to

issue ordinary shares in the

capital of NAI 1,660,893 93.3 29,464 1.7 90,000 5.0 11 Designation of the Management Board as the body authorized to

limit or exclude the statutory pre-

emptive right upon the issue of

ordinary shares in the capital of NAI 1,730,357 97.2 0 0 50,000 2.8 12 Re-appointment of BDO Audit &

Assurance B.V. as external

independent auditor for the year

ending 31 December 2026 1,780,357 100.0 0 0 0 0 13 Decision on dividend distribution

for the financial year 2025. With

the approval of the Supervisory

Board and of the meeting of holders

of priority shares, the Management

Board proposes not to distribute

any further dividend for the financial

year 2025. The final dividend is nil 1,759,357 98.8 0 0 21,000 1.2

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.