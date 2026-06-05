New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results

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New Amsterdam Invest N.V.

05 Jun, 2026, 13:00 GMT

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed. The results of all voting items are listed below.

All resolutions passed at the AGM

The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.

As at the AGM, in total 5,241,697 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,780,357 being 33,97% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.

In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:

Agenda item

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

%








5

Adoption of annual

accounts NAI for FY 2025

1,780,357

100.0

0

0

0

0

 

6

Advisory vote on the

remuneration report of 

FY 2025

1,780,357

100.0

0

0

0

0

 

7

Discharge of each of the 

members of the

Management Board

i.  Aren van Dam

 

ii.  Arie Johannes Maarten van Dam

 

iii.  Cornelis Martinus Verkade

 

iv.  Elisha Sjemtov Evers

 

 

 

i.  1,780,357

 

 ii. 1,780,357

 

iv. 1,760,357

 

 iv. 1,780,357

 

 

 

100.0

 

100.0 

 

98.9

 

100.0

 

 

 

i. 0 

 

ii. 0 

 

iii. 0

 

iv. 0 

 

 

 

  

 

0

 

 

 

 

i.  0

 

ii. 0 

 

 iii. 20.000 

 

  iv.0

 

 

 

0

 

0

 

1.1

 

0

8

Discharge of each of the
members of the Supervisory Board

i.  Jan Louis

Burggraaf

 

ii.  Paulus Johannes

Steman

 

iii.  Elbert Dijkgraaf

 

 

i. 1,780,357

 

 

ii. 1,780,357 

 

 

iii. 1,780,357

 

 

 

100.0 

 

 

100.0

 

 

100.0

 

 

i. 0

 

 

ii. 0

 

 

iii.0

 

 

 0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

 i. 0

 

 

ii. 0

 

 

iii.0

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

0

9

Authorisation of the Board of
Directors to acquire fully paid-up
ordinary shares or depositary
receipt for shares in NAI's own
capital.

1,780,357

100.0

0

0

0

0

 

10

Designation of the Management
Board as the body authorized to
issue ordinary shares in the
capital of NAI

1,660,893

93.3

29,464

1.7

90,000

5.0

11

Designation of the Management

Board as the body authorized to
limit or exclude the statutory pre-
emptive right upon the issue of
ordinary shares in the capital of NAI

1,730,357

97.2

0

0

50,000

2.8

 

12

Re-appointment of BDO Audit &
Assurance B.V. as external
independent auditor for the year
ending 31 December 2026

1,780,357

100.0

0

0

0

0

 

13

Decision on dividend distribution
for the financial year 2025. With
the approval of the Supervisory
Board and of the meeting of holders 
of priority shares, the Management
Board proposes not to distribute
any further dividend for the financial
year 2025. The final dividend is nil

1,759,357

98.8

0

0

21,000

1.2

About New Amsterdam Invest 

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer
Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

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