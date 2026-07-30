The rebrand signals a structural shift: from software vendor to AI-native outcome partner, backed by seven autonomous agents and a human co-ownership model

LONDON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a global leader in MarTech, Customer Engagement, CPaaS, Email Marketing & Product discovery, today announced its rebrand to Netcore.ai, marking the company's formal transition to an agentic marketing platform. The new identity reflects a fundamental change in how Netcore operates: its seven AI agents now autonomously plan, execute, analyse, and optimise marketing campaigns across the full customer lifecycle, while Netcore's MarTech growth engineers remain co-accountable for each client's growth outcomes. Netcore.ai is the first platform in the industry to move beyond software delivery into shared outcome ownership, a model where the vendor's success is structurally tied to the client's.

Netcore is now Netcore.ai, becoming the first agentic marketing platform to share accountability for customer growth

The announcement marks a structural shift in how enterprise marketing technology is sold and delivered. Where most platforms stop at capability and configuration, Netcore's model assigns dedicated teams who share responsibility for campaign outcomes, activation results, and revenue contribution.

A unified stack for the entire customer journey, agents learning from each interaction

Netcore's now powering the entire customer journey from intent to maximizing CLTV. Netcore's agentic marketing platform brings together customer engagement, product discovery, personalisation, CDP, email marketing, and CPaaS channels into a single stack. All signals from these capabilities flow into a central context layer and governance layer, which builds a unified, consent-managed view of each customer and their journey in real time.

This unified architecture is the foundation on which Netcore's seven AI agents operate. The agents autonomously plan, execute, analyse, and optimise hyper-personalised marketing campaigns across every channel and every stage of the customer lifecycle. Because every agent draws from the same contextual layer, decisions made in one channel are immediately available across all others.

Humans and agents, working as one team

Autonomous execution does not mean unsupported execution. Each client is paired with an experienced Netcore growth engineer who monitors performance, interprets signals, and intervenes where judgement matters. The agents handle the volume and velocity that no human team can sustain. The growth engineers bring deep domain expertise and proven industry playbooks to help customers achieve and outperform industry benchmarks.

"Most platforms hand you the keys and step back," said Rajesh Jain, Founder & MD at Netcore. "We designed this differently. The agents run the campaigns. Our teams stay in the room. And we carry the same accountability for outcomes that our clients do."

Outcome based pricing

Netcore's co-ownership model formalises what has historically been left to goodwill in vendor relationships. Under this model, Netcore does not simply deliver software and measure usage. The company structures its engagement around the client's business KPIs, with its teams directly accountable for the outcomes the platform was deployed to achieve.

This means clients gain two things simultaneously: the execution speed of AI agents that operate across millions of customer touchpoints without manual intervention, and the strategic continuity of a dedicated team that is financially and operationally invested in making the numbers move.

The model is designed specifically for marketing organisations that face growing pressure to demonstrate revenue contribution from their technology investments, not just platform adoption.

The agentic marketing platform is available now across Netcore's markets in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North America, Europe and Africa. Enterprise clients can access the full platform, including the unified Context Layer and all seven AI agents, through Netcore's existing engagement structure.

About Netcore

Netcore, a leading agentic marketing platform, leverages its comprehensive Customer Engagement Suite to create personalised, omnichannel experiences. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, reaffirming its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcore.ai Our website summary is - https://netcore.ai/about-us/