NatGold Digital Launches Global Trading of NATG Through Multi-Channel Distribution Strategy

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold Digital" or the "Company"), a pioneering digital gold mining company with a patent-pending process for sustainably unlocking the intrinsic value of in-ground gold resources through its digital mining and blockchain-based tokenization platform, today announced the launch of global trading for the NatGold Token (NATG).

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NATG is scheduled to commence trading on the MEXC Exchange Innovation Zone, a specialized trading area dedicated to emerging, high-potential, digital assets on one of the world's largest, highest-volume cryptocurrency exchanges, at 11:00 a.m. (UTC) on Thursday, July 30, 2026, marking the activation of its multi-channel global distribution strategy: https://www.mexc.com/register

At the commencement of trading on MEXC, High Ridge Trust and 677 Financial Group will begin facilitating purchases through their respective onboarding and transaction channels. High Ridge Trust a U.S.-based qualified custodian, provides a dedicated onboarding and transaction pathway for eligible purchasers, with its primary focus on the United States. 677 Financial Group, a specialist in institutional digital asset transactions and onboarding, supports institutional participants, family offices, trusts and qualified purchasers globally. Each serve a distinct segment of the global marketplace and represent the first phase of NatGold Digital's broader global distribution strategy, with additional organizations expected to be announced over coming weeks as worldwide availability of NATG continues to expand.

NATG is available through each of NatGold Digital's distribution channels. Prospective purchasers can also visit the NATG Transaction Portal for guidance in accessing the appropriate purchase pathway.

NATG Transaction Portal: https://natgold.com/buy-sell-natg/

"Our integrated global distribution strategy provides immediate access to NATG through one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges, complemented by dedicated participation pathways for U.S. purchasers, institutional and qualified participants globally," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital. "With our first NatGold Certified Resources successfully tokenized, these complementary distribution relationships establish a scalable foundation for expanding worldwide participation and long-term growth."

The commercial launch follows the successful tokenization of NatGold Certified Resources from two qualifying gold properties, resulting in the minting of an aggregate 106,800 NATG pursuant to the Company's NATG smart contracts and deployment on the Ethereum blockchain. The initial token supply was generated from the Cahuilla Gold Project Parcels 45 and 46 in California and the Alaska 4 patented mining claim at the Friday Gold Mine in Idaho. Together, these achievements represent the first commercial execution of NatGold Digital's patent-pending digital mining model and the activation of the Company's fully operational commercial ecosystem.

Supporting technical reports, NatGold Certified Resources Tokenization Certificates and blockchain verification associated with both tokenized resources are publicly accessible through the NATG smart contract, while the Company's MiCA white paper is available on the NatGold Digital website, together reflecting NatGold Digital's commitment to transparency, technical integrity regulatory transparency and responsible commercialization.

The NATG smart contract is publicly viewable on Etherscan at:

https://etherscan.io/address/0x59c323346F4f62aE18289F346501389392cf5939

"Our certification framework, governance standards, blockchain infrastructure, smart contracts and multi-channel global distribution strategy position NatGold for responsible long-term growth. As we continue expanding our global distribution network, we remain committed to maintaining the integrity that has guided the project from its inception," said Mark Radke, Chairman of NatGold Digital.

Under the NatGold model, qualifying gold resources remain permanently undisturbed in Mother Nature's Vault, while their intrinsic value is digitally represented through NATG. In accordance with NatGold's established tokenization protocols, allocations from the initial tokenizations have also been made to the NatGold Contingency Fund and the NatGold Social Giveback Program.

With trading now underway, NatGold Digital will continue expanding both its portfolio of NatGold Certified Resources and its integrated global distribution strategy through additional strategic relationships that broaden worldwide participation in the NatGold ecosystem.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports — without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

Contact

Media@NatGold.com

InvestorServices@NatGold.com

+1 (646) 825-3038

The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. Prospective NATG tokens purchasers are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to purchasing NATG tokens and to use discretion in relation to decisions to purchase NATG tokens. References above to mineral resources being "certified" are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities or for the purchase or sale of any NATG tokens, nor is any information contained herein intended to be construed as making a recommendation, endorsement, or solicitation to engage in any investment strategy. NATG tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NATG tokens. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage digital assets entails considerable risk. Any such investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including but not limited to loss of capital. An investment in the NATG tokens, or any other digital asset, may not be appropriate for everyone, and you should carefully consider the appropriate risks, your financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals before making any investment decisions. As a digital asset, NATG tokens are also subject to inherent risks related to blockchain technology, including but not limited to, regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, manipulation, volatility, and cyber security risks. Access to NATG trading will be available only to eligible participants in supported jurisdictions, with each participant subject to applicable jurisdictional eligibility, onboarding, regulatory, geographic, and platform requirements. Prospective purchasers should conduct their own due diligence and should consult with their respective financial, legal, tax, and/or other professional advisors.