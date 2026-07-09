NatGold Digital Addresses Delay in Commencement of NATG Trading and Completes Tokenization of Second U.S. Gold Property

Tokenization of Historic Idaho Gold Deposit Increases Total NATG Generated and Minted to 106,800

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold Digital" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the tokenization of its second NatGold Certified Resource, increasing the aggregate number of NatGold Tokens ("NATG") generated and minted from 57,200 to 106,800.

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The Company also acknowledges that trading in NATG on Kraken, which had been expected to commence at 10:00 a.m. EDT on July 8, 2026, has not yet commenced. At this time, the Company has not been informed of the reason for the delay or when trading will begin. NatGold Digital, like its shareholders, mining partners, and the broader community interested in acquiring NatGold Tokens, continues to await the commencement of trading and will provide further information when appropriate.

Today's tokenization of the Alaska 4 patented mining claim at the Friday Gold Mine in Idaho generated and minted an additional 49,600 NATG. It follows the Company's initial tokenization of the Cahuilla Gold Project's patented mining claims 45 and 46 in California on June 30, 2026, which generated and minted 57,200 NATG.

Together, the two completed tokenizations encompass distinct gold properties in separate U.S. jurisdictions and have generated and minted an aggregate 106,800 NATG. By incorporating certified resources from separate properties and jurisdictions, the tokenizations expand the resource base from which NATG is generated and demonstrate the applicability of NatGold Digital's model across qualifying gold resources.

The 106,800 NATG were minted through the NATG smart contract and recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. Together, the two tokenizations represent the first completed applications of NatGold Digital's patent-pending digital mining model to NatGold Certified Resources.

"The completion of our second tokenization establishes an important foundation for NATG," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer. "By bringing certified gold resources from separate properties in California and Idaho into the NatGold ecosystem, we have begun to demonstrate how the model can be applied across a broader pipeline of qualifying resources. After years of development, integration and preparation, the NatGold digital mining model is now operational."

The 106,800 NATG generated and minted to date were derived from the following NatGold Certified Resources:

Patented mining claims 45 and 46, Cahuilla Gold Project, California — 57,200 NATG

Tokenized June 30, 2026. The Cahuilla interests were acquired for tokenization from NatBridge Resources Ltd.





Tokenized June 30, 2026. The Cahuilla interests were acquired for tokenization from NatBridge Resources Ltd. Patented mining claim Alaska 4, Friday Gold Mine, Idaho — 49,600 NATG

Tokenized July 9, 2026. Alaska 4 was acquired for tokenization from Sovereon Gold Corp. and is the first of four patented claims comprising the Friday Gold Mine. The remaining three claims were not included in the initial tokenization.

Each resource completed NatGold Digital's certification and tokenization process, including geological, technical, legal and title-related review and the application of the Company's digital mining cutoff grade. The eligible gold resources and resulting token quantities are documented in a NatGold Certified Resources Tokenization Certificate issued for each resource.

"The integrity of NATG begins with the integrity of the qualifying resources and the process governing their admission into the NatGold ecosystem," said Mark Radke, Chairman of NatGold Digital. "Each resource must satisfy recognized geological reporting requirements and complete the Company's technical, legal, title and tokenization reviews before any tokens are minted. Completing tokenizations involving two separate properties provides an initial demonstration of that disciplined and repeatable process."

Supporting technical and due diligence documentation, together with the applicable Tokenization Certificates, is publicly accessible through documentation referenced in connection with the smart contract. The NATG smart contract is publicly viewable on Etherscan at: https://etherscan.io/address/0x59c323346F4f62aE18289F346501389392cf5939

Under the NatGold model, the underlying gold remains undisturbed in its natural location — "Mother Nature's Vault" — while the value associated with the verified resource is represented digitally through NATG.

As part of the two completed tokenizations, 5% of the NATG generated from each resource was allocated to the NatGold Contingency Fund and 2% was allocated to the NatGold Social Giveback Program. Across the two tokenizations, these allocations totalled 5,340 NATG and 2,136 NATG, respectively.

The Contingency Fund is intended to provide an additional layer of protection within the NatGold ecosystem, while the Social Giveback Program reflects the Company's commitment to extending the benefits of its digital mining model beyond direct commercial participants.

With two tokenizations now complete, NatGold Digital's focus shifts to expanding the number and geographic diversity of qualifying resources within the ecosystem, completing additional certifications and tokenizations, and continuing to broaden the resource base from which NATG is generated.

"We are moving from building the model to scaling its execution," Fernández said. "Our priority is to complete additional tokenizations responsibly, strengthen the ecosystem and expand the pipeline of qualifying NatGold Certified Resources."

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports — without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

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The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. Prospective NATG tokens purchasers are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to purchasing NATG tokens and to use discretion in relation to decisions to purchase NATG tokens. References above to mineral resources being "certified" are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities or for the purchase or sale of any NATG tokens, nor is any information contained herein intended to be construed as making a recommendation, endorsement, or solicitation to engage in any investment strategy. NATG tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NATG tokens. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage digital assets entails considerable risk. Any such investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including but not limited to loss of capital. An investment in the NATG tokens, or any other digital asset, may not be appropriate for everyone, and you should carefully consider the appropriate risks, your financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals before making any investment decisions. As a digital asset, NATG tokens are also subject to inherent risks related to blockchain technology, including but not limited to, regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, manipulation, volatility, and cyber security risks. Access to NATG trading will be available only to eligible participants in supported jurisdictions, with each participant subject to applicable jurisdictional eligibility, onboarding, regulatory, geographic, and platform requirements. Prospective purchasers should conduct their own due diligence and should consult with their respective financial, legal, tax, and/or other professional advisers.