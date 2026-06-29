Monport Launches Mid-Year Sale Across Europe with Discount on Laser Engravers and Exclusive Free Gifts

BERLIN and LONDON and PARIS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport announces its Mid-Year Sale across Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, offering significant discounts on CO2 laser engravers and fiber laser engraving systems, along with exclusive free gifts and accessory savings for a limited time.

The promotion includes up to 50% off selected laser engraver systems and an additional 8% discount on accessories, supporting rising demand for precision manufacturing, customization, and small-scale production across Europe.

CO2 Laser Engravers Featured in the Mid-Year Sale

Monport's CO2 laser engraver is designed for both entry-level users and professional production environments, covering compact desktop laser through advanced smart engraving platforms.

Monport Mega 70W CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter – £1,499.99 (was £4,999.99)

High-performance 70W CO2 laser up to 600 mm/s engraving speed for deep cutting, batch production, and professional custom fabrication.

– £1,499.99 (was £4,999.99) High-performance 70W CO2 laser up to 600 mm/s engraving speed for deep cutting, batch production, and professional custom fabrication. Monport 40W Pro LightBurn-Ready CO2 Laser Engraver – £499.99 (was £859.99)

Compact entry-level CO2 laser engraver with CE approval and LightBurn compatibility.

– £499.99 (was £859.99) Compact entry-level CO2 laser engraver with CE approval and LightBurn compatibility. Reno Series CO2 Laser Engravers

The Reno lineup expands Monport's CO2 offering with upgraded performance and smart vision options: Reno45 Pro – £999.99 (was £2,199.99) Reno65 – £1,199.99 (was £2,699.99) Reno65 Pro – £1,499.99 (was £2,999.99) Reno65 Pro Vision – £1,799.99 (was £3,599.99)

The Reno lineup expands Monport's CO2 offering with upgraded performance and smart vision options:

The Reno Series is designed for users requiring higher throughput, larger-format engraving, and optional vision-assisted precision for batch production and curved surface applications.

Fiber Laser Engraver Discounts Included

In addition, Monport is offering promotional pricing on fiber laser engravers for metal marking and industrial applications, including stainless steel, aluminum, and coated surfaces.

Monport GT 30W Split Fiber Laser Engraver – £1,799.99 (was £3,699.99)

– £1,799.99 (was £3,699.99) Monport GPro 30W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver – £2,199.99 (was £4,999.99)

– £2,199.99 (was £4,999.99) Monport GA 20W Integrated Fiber Laser Machine – £1,299.99 (was £3,499.99)

The Mid-Year sale also includes exclusive free gifts with every laser machine purchase, along with bundled savings designed to reduce startup and expansion costs for workshops and small manufacturers.

All machines include warranty coverage, CE compliance, and regional support services across Europe.

Germany: https://www.monportlaser.de/

France: https://www.monportlaser.fr/

United Kingdom: https://www.monportlaser.uk/

Media Contact:

Email: support@monportlaser.uk