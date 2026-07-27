Monport Laser Engravers Support UK Makers to Create Reusable Projects During Plastic Free July

LONDON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Free July encourages millions of people worldwide to reduce single-use plastic through practical, everyday changes. For makers, hobbyists and small workshop owners across the UK and Europe, it also presents an opportunity to build durable, reusable products that replace disposable alternatives.

From engraved stainless steel drinkware and reusable plant markers to wooden storage labels and refillable container tags, a laser engraver allows creators to produce long-lasting items that reduce waste while adding a personal touch. These reusable eco-projects can serve homes, small businesses and local communities for years instead of ending up in landfill after a single use.

Monport believes sustainability begins with creating products that last. The company's laser systems support a wide range of sustainable maker projects, whether users are engraving wood, acrylic, leather or metal. For makers producing permanent identification tags, the Monport GT MOPA fiber laser offers precision colour marking on stainless steel, making it possible to replace disposable plastic labels with durable metal alternatives that resist fading and wear.

To support Plastic Free July, Monport UK is offering up to 48% off selected laser machines from July 7 through July 31, alongside free accessories on qualifying models.

Free accessories by laser machine series include:

GT Series Fiber Laser Free Safety Glasses Free M85 70 × 70 Field Lens Free 80mm Rotary Axis

GM & GM PRO Series Fiber Laser Free Safety Glasses Free D70 Rotary Axis

CO₂ Laser Machines Free Safety Glasses



The promotion gives new and experienced makers an opportunity to invest in equipment while expanding the types of reusable products they can create.

Popular Plastic Free July project ideas include engraved metal water bottles, reusable lunch containers, wooden pantry labels, stainless steel garden markers, personalised travel mugs, cloth shopping bag tags and refill station signage for local businesses.

By choosing durable materials over disposable plastic, makers can create practical products with a smaller environmental footprint while developing valuable skills and growing their workshops.

To learn more about the Plastic Free July promotion and available offers, visit Monport official website.

About Monport

Monport designs fiber and CO₂ laser engraving and cutting machines for makers, small businesses, and workshops across the UK and Europe.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: support@monportlaser.uk

Website: https://www.monportlaser.uk/