Military Aerospace & Defence Lifecycle Management Market Size Worth $14.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military aerospace and defense lifecycle management market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software solutions from the defense equipment manufacturers and suppliers is expected to drive the market growth. PLM software solutions help the defense equipment manufacturers and suppliers in every facet of the process, right from the initial concept to development and testing processes, and efficient manufacturing.

Key suggestions from the report:

Military aerospace & defense companies are aggressively adopting the digital twin technology to improve the product design, process design, and maintenance approaches

3D printing is allowing defense equipment companies to enhance the manufacturing performance and reduce the associated cost as compared to the conventional methods that typically involve several stages, tools, and treatments to attain the desired result.

Blockchain technology is being used by military aerospace & defense companies to record events, scheduled maintenance checks, and monitor the operating conditions of the assets.

Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) in maintenance applications is expected to replace the conventional pen-and-paper checklist with a voice-based system for providing step-by-step instructions on the field view, thereby enhancing the capabilities of the workforce.

Read 83 page research report with ToC on "Military Aerospace & Defense Lifecycle Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Service Lifecycle Management (SLM)), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/military-aerospace-defense-lifecycle-management-market

Manufacturers of military aerospace and defense (A&D) equipment often have to deal with several complex components. PLM software solutions can potentially enable all these manufacturers with the capabilities that can be implemented with complex systems and facilities and help them in reducing energy consumption. The product lifecycle management software solutions can also aid in carrying out the maintenance processes efficiently and driving down the associated costs.

The military aerospace and defense OEMs are gradually realizing the importance of lifecycle management solutions in managing the existing and new programs in the most efficient manner. They are also implementing lifecycle management solutions to create additional business value for the organization by improving the operations throughout the product/ service lifecycle. They are particularly striking long-term agreements with lifecycle management solution providers to implement the solutions and enhance their capabilities.

Grand View Research has segmented the global military aerospace and defense lifecycle management market by type and region:

Military A&D Lifecycle Management Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

PLM



SLM

Military A&D Lifecycle Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

UAE





KSA

List of Key Players of Military Aerospace & Defense Lifecycle Management Market

Dassault Systèmes

Siemens AG

PTC

Autodesk Inc.

Find more research reports on Automotive & Transportation Industry, by Grand View Research:

Ride Sharing Market – The global ride sharing market size was valued at USD 6.68 billion in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The need to reduce urban traffic congestion and demand for cost effective mode of commute with better comfort are the key factors driving the growth.

in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The need to reduce urban traffic congestion and demand for cost effective mode of commute with better comfort are the key factors driving the growth. Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market – The global electric vehicle (EV) range extender market demand was pegged at 247,285 units in 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Fuel Cell Vehicle Market – The fuel cell vehicle market size was valued at USD 194.5 million in 2017 and is expected to register a 33.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.