Marquis Who's Who Honors Rebecca Hill for Excellence in Editing and Military Service

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Rebecca Hill for her excellence in editing and military service. Ms. Hill is an editor with the U.S. Department of Justice and a seasoned professional whose career reflects sustained dedication to clarity, accuracy and high editorial standards across government, publishing and communications.

About Rebecca Hill

Marquis Who's Who

Ms. Hill has built a career spanning more than 20 years, one shaped by academic training, military service and hands-on editorial experience. She developed an interest in editing while pursuing her undergraduate studies in history at Harding University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts with a minor in Bible studies. She later completed a Master of Arts in history at Arkansas State University in 2010. Graduate school marked a turning point as she began to focus more deliberately on editing and written analysis.

From 2012 to 2016, Ms. Hill served as a soldier in the U.S. Army. Her military service strengthened her sense of discipline, structure and accountability, qualities that continue to guide her professional work. During this period, she also began teaching at Crowley's Ridge College, where she started in 2011, and has remained since. While teaching, she continued to take on small editing projects and provided editorial support for sermons and written materials prepared by her father. This work refined her ability to evaluate content, tone and structure.

Ms. Hill's editorial work expanded significantly in 2018, when she began editing books and managing more complex projects. That growth led to professional roles in project coordination and communications. From 2018 to 2019, she served as a project manager with Agape 3 Business Services. There, she oversaw initiatives and ensured the timely completion of organizational goals. She later joined QinetiQ, where she served as a senior program coordinator from 2021 to 2024. During that time, she also served as a communications analyst and contributed to the review and improvement of internal and external communications.

Since 2024, Ms. Hill has served as an editor with the U.S. Department of Justice. In this role, she edits a wide range of documents that cross her desk and prepares them for the final stages of the approval process. Her work requires precision, consistency and a strong command of language within a formal, regulated environment.

In addition to her professional roles, Ms. Hill has contributed to the field through writing and content development. She served as the lead blogger for MyMilitarySavings.com Inc. from 2014 to 2022. In that role, she produced articles designed to support military families and service members. Her background as a soldier informed her ability to communicate clearly and responsibly with that audience.

Ms. Hill has earned multiple professional certifications, including a strategic communications credential from the Public Relations Society of America Inc., and several Quality Matters certifications in online instruction and course design. She is a past member of Phi Alpha Theta and maintains a strong interest in the evolving standards of written communication. She has observed a shift toward shorter, simpler articles across industries, and continues to advocate for thoughtful editing that improves flow, substance and reader engagement.

A Notable Career

Among her most notable achievements are the awards earned by books she edited for the publishing company Savas Beatie. Several of those works received honors, including "Washington's Marines: The Origins of the Corps and the American Revolution, 1775–1777," which won three awards. These accomplishments stand as highlights of her editorial career.

Ms. Hill attributes her success to dedication and pride in her work. She credits her father as her most influential mentor and also recognizes an undergraduate professor, Dr. Dale Manor, who demanded excellence. She has been married for 19 years and is the mother of two children. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and cross-stitching.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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