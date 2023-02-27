Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Worth $37.94 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global manufacturing operations management software market size is expected to reach USD 37.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software helps organizations in real-time tracking and management of manufacturing operations, maintains operational efficiency, and offers improved product quality, supporting the industry trend. Furthermore, the growing demand for digitalization in manufacturing operations is transforming the industrial landscape by improving efficiency, time to market, and maintaining flexibility in the operational process. These factors are creating a positive environment for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The services segment is expected to experience a considerable CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Software as a service (SaaS) is a licensing model in the access to software applications is provided based on a subscription. It offers location freedom, user-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness as the user can install these applications with the use of the internet and needs only to pay for the services available within a particular period. Thus, the services segment offers higher flexibility to the users than traditional software solutions.

The cloud segment is expected to experience a considerable CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Cloud deployment is the computing infrastructure owned and managed entirely by a third party. The data offered by these cloud-based servers are functionally offered on a pay-as-needed basis. Cloud deployment is cost-effective and location friendly. Organizations looking to expand their business prefer cloud-based software solutions.

The small & medium enterprise segment is expected to experience a considerable CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. MOM software offers small & medium enterprises the ability to meet their defined deadlines and production schedules and helps cost optimization with real-time data and insights for taking supply chain decisions. Small & medium-sized organizations aim to offer high-quality products while enduring cost-effectively to expand their business, MOM software offers advanced solutions to meet the tailored needs of customers.

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) segment is expected to experience a considerable CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. MES helps monitor and execute real-time production activity. It guides supply chain management to generate feasible and integrated production plans based on the capacity and availability of materials. Thus, it helps in reducing scraps, downtime, and the cost of operations. Thus, the following factor is expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030. MOM software helps in modernizing automotive manufacturing lines for faster production, better decisions making, and real-time insight helps in the successful launch of new models and ensures on-time production of innovative, compliant, high-quality products ensuring the growth of the following segment in the MOM software market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of industry 4.0 for developing smart manufacturing facilities along with the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, IoT, and other advance technologies are creating a positive atmosphere for growth in the region.

Read 150-page market research report, "Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Growth & Trends

The growing demand for automation and digitization in the production process along with the real-time tracking of data is increasing the demand for manufacturing operations management software. Further, leading players around the world are engaged in developing advanced MOM software to deliver required solutions to customers across different industries. For instance, In July 2021, Rockwell Automation, Inc. partnered with Kezzler AS, a firm specializing in product digitalization and traceability solutions based on cloud technology offer manufacturers in tracing the journey of their production processes from raw material sourcing to the point-of-sale and beyond. The partnership is ideal for food and beverage, consumer goods, and life-science industries looking for managing product quality, and safety to ensure customer satisfaction and fulfilling regulatory compliances. Thus, the following factor is expected to drive the manufacturing operations management software market during the forecast period.

The increasing use of technology such as AI, machine learning, cloud, IOT, etc., along with the integration of data and advanced analytics automatically access and produce plans and procedures for anticipated events, offers a range of scheduling options to the production planners. For instance, In June 2022, AVEVA made an addition in refinery scheduling with a unified supply chain and schedule AI assistant. By combining the power of artificial intelligence and scheduling AI assistants which will analyze scenarios and deliver optimized schedules in a limited time and save efforts in doing repetitive tasks. Thus, the growing use of technology and data in developing highly advanced manufacturing solutions is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global manufacturing operations management software market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, application, end-use, and region

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Software

Services

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Advanced Planning & Scheduling

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Labor Management

Inventory Management

Quality management

Laboratory Management

Others

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Equipment

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Others

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

ABB Ltd.

AVEVA Group plc

Dassault Systèmes

Epicor Software Corporation

GE DIGITAL

Honeywell International Inc

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Check out more studies published by Grand View Research:

Smart Manufacturing Market - The global smart manufacturing market size is predicted to hit USD 787.54 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is also anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2030, based on a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. This market is popularly known as industry 4.0 as the advancement and integration of manufacturing with technology and automation processes in manufacturing is driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and real-time data. It is focused on combining innovation and efficiency as production processes grow faster. The industry is intended to adopt smart production methods across various domains. The need to increase productivity and improve the visibility of the entire system are two major factors driving the market growth.

The global smart manufacturing market size is predicted to hit by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is also anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2030, based on a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. This market is popularly known as industry 4.0 as the advancement and integration of manufacturing with technology and automation processes in manufacturing is driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and real-time data. It is focused on combining innovation and efficiency as production processes grow faster. The industry is intended to adopt smart production methods across various domains. The need to increase productivity and improve the visibility of the entire system are two major factors driving the market growth. U.S. Additive Manufacturing Market - The U.S. additive manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 14.22 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period. Additive manufacturing is also referred to as 3D printing (3DP), as it involves successive addition of layers of materials in various 2D shapes using an additive process. These layered 2D shapes build upon one another to form a three-dimensional object. The process is different from the subtractive method of production, which begins with a block of material and the unnecessary material is ground out to obtain the desired object. In the U.S., AM is widely adopted in the industrial sector owing to the growing need for enhanced product manufacturing and a shorter time to market.

- The U.S. additive manufacturing market size is estimated to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period. Additive manufacturing is also referred to as 3D printing (3DP), as it involves successive addition of layers of materials in various 2D shapes using an additive process. These layered 2D shapes build upon one another to form a three-dimensional object. The process is different from the subtractive method of production, which begins with a block of material and the unnecessary material is ground out to obtain the desired object. In the U.S., AM is widely adopted in the industrial sector owing to the growing need for enhanced product manufacturing and a shorter time to market. Additive Manufacturing Market - The global additive manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 76.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing adoption of Additive Manufacturing (AM) in industrial applications for enhancing production and shortening the time to market. The growing adoption of three-dimensional printers by the incumbents of automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense, among other industries and industry verticals, is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.