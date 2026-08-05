Levoit EverestAir Lands in the UAE: The Summit of Pure Air for Families Battling Year-Round Allergies

The comprehensive high-capacity purifier, engineered for open-plan GCC homes, arrives August 5 with exclusive early-bird pricing.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit today announced the official UAE launch of the Levoit EverestAir, available August 5, 2026. The EverestAir enters a market where air quality management is an urgent household necessity.

Designed for the GCC Home: Where Space Meets Sand

Levoit EverestAir Smart Air Purifier Speed Speed

With 20–30% of UAE residents suffering from allergic rhinitis and up to 36% of school-aged children affected by airborne allergies, the home often becomes a trigger zone. Open-plan GCC homes compound this challenge, as standard purifiers struggle to circulate clean air beyond their immediate vicinity.

The EverestAir addresses this with coverage up to 126m² and a CADR of 612 m³/h, powered by VortexAir™ Technology 3.0. Levoit's Regional Business Director, Oscar Mei, stated: "GCC residents face persistent dust, seasonal pollen surges, and off-gassing from new furniture. The EverestAir was engineered for this environment—this is the comprehensive guardian families have been waiting for."

Year-Round Protection

The EverestAir deploys a 3-stage filtration system: a washable pre-filter captures large particles like desert sand; a HEPA-grade filter traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns; and an activated carbon filter neutralizes odors and VOCs. AIRSIGHT™ Plus 2.0 technology provides real-time PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10 readings via the unit's display or VeSync app. QuietKEAP™ ensures operation as low as 24 dB.

Who It's For

The EverestAir is purpose-built for families in large open-plan homes, pet owners, allergy sufferers, design-conscious buyers, tech-savvy homeowners, and households prioritizing silent nighttime operation.

Aligned with Dubai's Vision

The launch supports Dubai Municipality's Indoor Air Quality Guidelines and the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, empowering households to take proactive control of their indoor air.

Pricing and Availability

MSRP: AED 1,699 at Levoit.ae, ACE Hardware, Eros Retail, Jumbo, and Sharaf DG. First 50 customers receive an AED 200 early-bird discount. Additional retail partners, including Amazon, starting September.

About Levoit

Since 2017, Levoit has been a leading air purification brand dedicated to cleaner air and peace of mind in every home.

Media Contact: pr.gcc@vesync.com