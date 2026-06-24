Levoit Debuts Football Season Companion Trio Across the Gulf

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Levoit

24 Jun, 2026, 06:30 GMT

3 Ultimate Summer Game Heroes

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit unveils a trio: the Core 600S Smart Air Purifier, Smart Pedestal Fan, and LVAC‑300 Cordless Vacuum – for football season chaos.

Now entering peak summer, Levoit invites families to see home comfort differently. This trio addresses the hidden toll of hosting – lingering cooking smells, uneven AC drafts, post‑feast crumb disasters – with solutions.

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Let's be real: when summer hits in Dubai, your living room smells like a spice souk, the AC cries for help, and guests fan themselves with qahwa napkins. Add 20 relatives, a lamb platter, and football on every screen. What if we handled air, heat, mess – so you focus only on the game?

What Makes Levoit the Ultimate Game Companion

  • Breathe Like a Champion 

Levoit Core 600S Smart Air Purifier – AED 1,000 (Normal AED 1,199)

VortexAir™ captures 99.97% of particles, from dust to knafeh fumes. Smart auto mode reacts instantly – your home smells of generosity and crisp victory.

  • Cool Down Like a Pro

Levoit Smart Pedestal Fan – AED 399 (Normal AED 499.99)

Advanced aerodynamics push a smooth blanket of air with no bully drafts. Control speed from your phone. Whisper‑quiet DC motor (20 dB) keeps the mood serene.

  • Sweep the Pitch 

Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum – AED 899 (Normal AED 1,199)

Cordless, fierce suction turns post‑feast cleanup into a 60‑second ritual. Cyclone filtration traps dust and allergens; the soft roller head devours crumbs and hair in one pass.

So, what's stopping you?

You've managed the dust, heat pockets, and crumb‑filled rugs. If you're ready to breathe easier, cool down without drama, and clean up faster than a VAR review – let Levoit handle the rest. You focus on the game, guests, and glory.

Levoit — Champion Your Indoor Air Game Now.

Available at Levoit.ae and official distributors: Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG and more.

About Levoit

Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind in every home.

Contact:
pr.gcc@vesync.com

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