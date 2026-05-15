6 Levoit home heroes you didn't know you needed this Eid

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Levoit

15 May, 2026, 06:00 GMT

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oud smoke curling into the majlis. Coffee cups clinking. A crush of "Eid Mubarak." After Ramadan, our deepest instinct is to gather and protect our family's wellbeing. At Levoit, wellness lives in the air, the comfort, the clean floors. These 6 essentials tackle Eid hosting pain points, freeing you to soak up blessings.

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  1. Core 600 Air Purifier — Majlis Freshener
    Spiced lamb and fried kibbe aromas cling; desert dust and smog trigger sniffles. VortexAir™ with ultra-high CADR captures 99.97% particles, auto-mode reacts instantly. Your home smells only of welcome.
  2. PlasmaPro Core 400s — Silent Healer
    Cheek kisses and handshakes spread germs; bakhoor smoke stings airways. PlasmaPro neutralises viruses, HEPA traps smoke and allergens, so traditions stay pure.
  3. Sprout Air Purifier — Nursery Genie
    Guests stir up dust and dander. A noisy purifier wakes the baby. The Sprout's 24dB Sleep Mode and 3-stage filtration cocoon your little one silently.
  4. Classic 300s Humidifier — Oasis Keeper
    AC creates a desert—parched throats, cracked lips, static shocks. Ultrasonic humidification with aroma box restores moisture; top-fill design prevents spills.
  5. Smart Pedestal Fan — Social Breeze
    A crowded room turns into a heat pocket; ceiling fan drafts disturb. Wide, smooth airflow, phone control, quiet DC motor keep everyone cool.
  6. LVAC-300 Vacuum — After-Feast Magician
    Maamoul crumbs, sand, pet hair grind into rugs. Cordless, lightweight with cyclone filtration makes clean-up a 60-second ritual. Guest-ready before the next "Ahlan wa sahlan."

This Eid, let Levoit cradle the invisible parts of your home—the air, the quiet, the disorders—so you pour every ounce of yourself into the moments that matter. A home that breathes well, loves well.

Eid Mubarak. May your celebrations be as pure, fresh, and abundant as the air you deserve.

Ready to elevate your Eid wellness? Explore exclusive offers at Levoit.ae and shop via our official distributors: Amazon, ACECarrefour, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, MumzworldNoon, Sharaf DG and many more. Bring home the heroes your family will feel, not just see.

Levoit — Feel the Wellness.

ABOUT LEVOIT
Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind in every home.

CONTACT: pr.gcc@vesync.com

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