Leidos and DHL form alliance to strengthen the future of UK Defence logistics

LONDON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and DHL Supply Chain have formed a strategic alliance to bring integrated, resilient and scalable logistics capabilities aligned to the UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) Future Defence Support Services (FDSS) programme.

Operating as the Logistics & Mission Support Alliance as part of a competitive contract bidding process, the partnership brings together Leidos' Defence integration expertise and DHL's global logistics scale and operational capability in support of the MOD's future Defence logistics requirements. If successful, the alliance would help modernise Defence logistics, strengthen readiness, improve resilience and provide more agile support to the UK's Armed Forces.

Purpose built for complex and contested environments, the alliance will operate as a single, integrated team, drawing on global networks, proven infrastructure and surge capacity to keep Defence operations moving through disruption. By maintaining continuity of supply and enabling rapid recovery, the alliance will help ensure the Armed Forces have the support they need, when and where they need it.

The alliance will also draw on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics and automation to help optimise logistics operations and enhance visibility across demand, inventory and assets. This approach is intended to support more informed decision-making and strengthen operational effectiveness.

Adam Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Leidos UK & Europe, said:

"Leidos and DHL bring together proven delivery expertise and complementary strengths to transform how Defence logistics is delivered. Through this alliance, we are aligning capability, data and decision-making to enable faster, more resilient and more precise support to the UK's Armed Forces.

By combining advanced technologies with deep operational experience, we will strengthen readiness, improve visibility and deliver the agility Defence needs to respond with confidence in an increasingly complex and contested environment."

Martin Willmor, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Supply Chain UK&I, said:

"The FDSS programme presents an opportunity to modernise support of UK Defence at a time of increasing operational complexity.

DHL brings global logistics scale, advanced digital capabilities and proven operational leadership, and by working in partnership with Leidos, we aim to enable a more integrated, resilient and responsive supply chain that helps the MOD maximise its strategic advantage."

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Leidos UK & Europe is a leading partner to the UK and Scottish governments supporting national security, defence and logistics programmes, as well as serving key clients in transportation and energy. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contact:

Victor Melara

Senior Media Relations Manager

703.431.4612

victor.a.melara@leidos.com