Kimchi Market Size to Reach USD 6.94 Billion by 2031 as Korean Cuisine and Functional Foods Gain Global Popularity, Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global kimchi market size is projected to grow from USD 5.45 billion in 2026 to USD 6.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The worldwide popularity of Korean cuisine is driving market expansion, increasing consumer awareness of gut health, and rising demand for naturally fermented functional foods. The global spread of Korean culture through the Hallyu wave, coupled with growing acceptance of probiotic-rich diets and plant-based eating habits, is transforming kimchi from a traditional Korean staple into a mainstream functional food across international markets. Continued innovation in packaging, product formulations, and retail distribution is further supporting long-term market growth.

Key Kimchi Market Trends Insights

Growing Popularity of Korean Cuisine Expands Global Demand

The worldwide success of Korean entertainment, including K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean films, continues to drive international interest in Korean cuisine. Kimchi has emerged as one of the most recognized traditional Korean foods, benefiting from increased exposure across restaurants, supermarkets, and online retail platforms.

International foodservice operators are increasingly incorporating kimchi into both authentic Korean dishes and fusion offerings such as burgers, tacos, sandwiches, rice bowls, and noodle preparations. The expansion of Korean restaurant chains and growing consumer curiosity toward Asian cuisine are helping kimchi establish a stronger presence across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. As Korean cultural influence continues to expand globally, kimchi is expected to witness sustained demand across both retail and foodservice channels.

Rising Focus on Gut Health Accelerates Functional Food Consumption

Growing awareness of digestive health and the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is significantly boosting demand for naturally fermented foods. Kimchi, rich in beneficial probiotic bacteria produced during fermentation, is increasingly recognized as a functional food supporting digestive wellness, immunity, and overall health.

Consumers are actively seeking clean-label, minimally processed foods with scientifically recognized health benefits. This trend has encouraged manufacturers to emphasize kimchi's probiotic profile while introducing new product variants that cater to evolving consumer preferences. As preventive healthcare becomes a major purchasing driver, functional fermented foods such as kimchi are gaining wider acceptance beyond traditional consumer bases.

Plant-Based Eating Habits Create New Growth Opportunities

The global expansion of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets is opening new avenues for kimchi manufacturers. Naturally vegetable-based kimchi aligns well with plant-forward dietary preferences, particularly when produced without fish-based ingredients.

Manufacturers are responding by introducing certified vegan kimchi products, organic variants, and clean-label formulations that appeal to environmentally conscious and health-focused consumers. The convergence of plant-based nutrition and fermented functional foods positions kimchi as an attractive product within the growing global wellness economy. Rising consumer demand for sustainable, minimally processed foods is expected to continue supporting innovation across the category.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Driven by cultural resonance and growing demand for functional, probiotic foods, the global kimchi market is shifting from an ethnic specialty into a mainstream retail staple. At Mordor Intelligence, our research indicates that robust primary research and verifiable local supply chain tracking provide executives with a highly credible, audit-defensible roadmap to capture this expanding commercial opportunity."

Breakdown of Key Kimchi Market Segments

By Product Type

Baechu (Napa Cabbage) Kimchi

Kkakdugi (Radish Kimchi)

Other Kimchi Varieties

By Packaging Format

Plastic Tubs and Buckets

Pouches and Sachets

Glass Jars

Cans

Other Packaging Formats

By Distribution Channel

Household and Retail

HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the global kimchi industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/kimchi-market?utm_source=prnewswire

State of Competition Across the Kimchi Market

The kimchi market is moderately fragmented, comprising multinational food companies, regional manufacturers, and numerous traditional producers. While established South Korean brands dominate organized retail and export markets, local manufacturers continue to maintain strong positions through regional recipes, artisanal production methods, and authentic fermentation practices.

Leading companies are expanding internationally through product innovation, premium packaging, vegan-certified formulations, organic offerings, and health-focused positioning. Investments in international distribution networks, e-commerce, and retail partnerships are helping manufacturers strengthen their global presence. Meanwhile, private-label products and smaller regional brands continue to intensify competition by offering localized flavor profiles and competitively priced alternatives. Continuous innovation in packaging, convenience formats, and functional product positioning is expected to remain a key competitive strategy throughout the forecast period.

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Kimchi Market in Japanese Version: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/kimchi-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Key Companies in the Kimchi Market

Hansung Food Co., Ltd.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Daesang Corporation

Pulmuone Co., Ltd.

Dongwon F&B Co., Ltd.

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