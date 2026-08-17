Wood Plastic Composites Market to Hit USD 14.5 Bn by 2031 DIY Drives Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent report from Mordor Intelligence, the global wood plastic composites market size is expected to grow from USD 9.63 billion in 2026 to USD 14.57 billion by 2031, advancing at an 8.64% CAGR. Rising wood-fiber recycling targets in the EU and China are improving feedstock availability, while demand for decking, fencing, and trim continues to expand. Automotive lightweighting is also supporting polypropylene-based composites, and co-extrusion is driving demand for durable capped profiles.

Despite raw-material price swings and fire-safety certification challenges, new flame-retardant additives and improved extrusion technologies are creating opportunities for engineered WPC products. The top five producers account for about 38% of revenue, indicating room for regional manufacturers and integrated recyclers.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Upcoming Trends:

Durability and Thermal Performance

WPC products can expand and contract more than traditional wood, which may affect installation and long-term stability. Extended loading can also cause creep and gradual deformation, particularly in uncapped profiles. Capped and co-extruded products offer better protection against moisture and surface heat, although their higher cost can limit adoption. New filler technologies are being explored to improve dimensional stability without significantly affecting performance.

Recycled Material and Resin Cost Pressures

Fluctuations in polymer prices remain a challenge for WPC manufacturers. Recycled polymers can reduce material costs and support sustainability goals, but inconsistent quality and contamination may increase processing requirements. Growing demand for locally sourced recyclates and bio-based polymers is encouraging producers to diversify their raw-material strategies and reduce exposure to conventional resin price changes.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components

Automakers are increasingly seeking lighter materials for non-structural interior components as they work to improve vehicle efficiency and meet emissions targets. WPC can provide a lower-weight alternative to some conventional reinforced plastics while supporting recycled and bio-based content requirements. This is creating new opportunities for WPC in interior panels and other automotive applications.

For a full breakdown of market, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/wood-plastic-composites-wpc-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Wood Plastic Composites Industry Segments:

By Plastic Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others (ABS, PLA, etc.)

By Processing Technology

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Compression & Pultrusion

By Product Form

Capped (Co-extruded) WPC

Uncapped (Conventional) WPC

By Application

Building & Construction Products Decking Fencing Molding & Trimming Landscaping & Outdoor

Automotive Parts

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Furniture

Others

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Explore the Japanese-Language Version of the Global Wood Plastic Composites Market Report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/wood-plastic-composites-wpc-market?utm_source=prnewswire

WPC Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Demand

Asia-Pacific remains a major growth area for WPC, supported by rapid urbanization, residential construction, and increasing interest in sustainable materials. China and India are key contributors, while Southeast Asian countries are seeing wider WPC use in industrial products such as pallets, crates, and outdoor applications.

North America Strengthens Composite Adoption

North America continues to see strong demand for WPC, particularly in renovation and outdoor construction. Composite decking, cladding, and railing are gaining popularity as builders and homeowners look for durable, low-maintenance alternatives to treated wood. Mexico is also emerging as an important manufacturing and supply base for the regional industry.

"As demand for sustainable materials, recycled polymers, and durable outdoor products continues to grow, the Wood Plastic Composites market is gaining traction across construction, automotive, and consumer applications. Mordor Intelligence follows a comprehensive research methodology supported by verified primary interviews and secondary data sources, helping stakeholders understand market trends, regional demand patterns, material preferences, and competitive developments through objective and data-driven insights," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Wood Plastic Composites Companies

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (AERT)

Anhui Sentai WPC Group Share Co., Ltd.

Axion Structural Innovations LLC

Beologic

Fiberon (Fortune Brands Innovations)

FKuR

Geolam AG

Green Bay Decking LLC

Guangzhou Kindwood Co., Ltd.

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

Oldcastle APG (CRH)

PolyPlank Solutions AB

Resysta International

Saint-Gobain

TAMKO Building Products LLC

The AZEK Company Inc.

Trex Company Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc.

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