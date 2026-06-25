Joseph Gomes, MD, Recognized by Marquis Who's Who for Leadership in Medical Innovation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who has officially recognized Dr. Joseph Gomes for his distinguished leadership in medicine and his contributions as the founder and chief medical officer of Gomes Medical Corporation. With nearly a decade of clinical experience, Dr. Gomes has cultivated a practice rooted in a "patient-as-family" philosophy, a cornerstone of his rapidly expanding healthcare footprint.

An Unconventional Path to Medicine

Marquis Who's Who

While Dr. Gomes is now a dedicated advocate for patient care, his trajectory toward the stethoscope was serendipitous. His professional journey began at Blood Source, where his performance as a coordinator caught the attention of executive leadership. Following a pivotal meeting with the chief executive officer, the organization sponsored his undergraduate education with the intent of grooming him for a future leadership position.

However, the academic pursuit of science shifted his ambitions from the boardroom to the exam room. Dr. Gomes built a rigorous academic foundation, earning degrees in biology and biomedical sciences from American River College and California State University, Sacramento, before receiving his Doctor of Medicine from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in 2017.

Clinical Leadership and Residency

Following medical school, Dr. Gomes transitioned into healthcare administration and clinical training, serving as a peer-review specialist at Adventist Health. He later completed his residency through the Rio Bravo Family Medicine Program at Kern Medical/Clinica Sierra Vista, where he was appointed chief resident in 2020.

His clinical tenure includes significant roles within outpatient family medicine departments at Sutter Health, serving as a supervising physician at the mental health Telehealth Cerebral group. He later transitioned to Kaiser Permanente in Folsom, California, with several responsibilities, including serving as an outpatient family medicine physician, end-of-life physician and urgent care physician. He also returned to the academic world, serving as adjunct faculty at Kaiser Permanente's Family Medicine Residency Program in Sacramento, where he enjoyed helping to shape the next generation of medical professionals.

Gomes Medical Corporation: A Mission for Women's Health

In 2025, Dr. Gomes launched Gomes Medical Corporation, a Direct Primary Care (DPC) clinic in Folsom to bridge critical gaps in healthcare innovation, specifically within women's health. Here, he offers both in-person appointments as well as virtual care for those unable to meet face to face.

His current clinical focus addresses the stagnation in breast cancer diagnostic rates. Noting that one in eight women in the United States will face a diagnosis in their lifetime, Dr. Gomes argues that screening education must evolve alongside treatment technology. For years, he has held breast education workshops at national conferences and taught breast health and cancer recognition to his patient population by offering "Breast Clinic" appointments. Now, with Gomes Medical, he reaches wider audiences by appearing on local news segments, speaking on various podcasts and maintaining a stronger social media presence.

To further illustrate Dr. Gomes' expertise in breast health, he is the only physician in the state of California certified as a clinical breast examiner by MammaCare, holding CBE-MC title credentials. He is also the only physician in the state of California certified through Know Your Lemons as a global health breast educator.

Dr. Gomes takes pride in educating his patients about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, as he points out that "a lump is not always present." In fact, he notes that there are not just one but 12 different presentations of breast cancer.

Through partnerships with imaging centers and regional colleagues, Dr. Gomes prioritizes patient empowerment. His methodology moves beyond standard screenings, with an emphasis on training women in comprehensive self-examination and body literacy. "The medical community must do better in educating women to understand the nuances of their own health," he says, adding that he defines his professional success by the measurable reduction of cancer incidence.

Dr. Gomes' health care services are not exclusive to breast health. He sees patients from all over the state of California for various concerns, including routine preventative health PAP/HPV screenings, chronic pelvic floor pain, acute/chronic vaginitis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), secondary causes for infertility, management of menopausal symptoms, endometrial biopsies, cervical polypectomy and much more.

Future Advocacy and Public Engagement

Looking toward the next decade, Dr. Gomes is expanding his reach into large-scale advocacy. A frequent lecturer throughout Northern California, he remains a vocal proponent for health care reform and breast cancer awareness. His goal is to transform public health through education, ensuring that vital health information is accessible to the communities that need it most.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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