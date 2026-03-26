Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2026 Earnings Call
News provided byAutoliv
26 Mar, 2026, 16:45 GMT
STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2026 on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Q1 2026 Earnings Call:
|
Date:
|
April 17, 2026
|
Time:
|
14:00 - 15:00 CET
|
Main speaker:
|
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bsxkr7js
To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI09fb807e511c46a68a96e6143ca4d3e4
Audio replay will be available after the conference until April 17, 2027:
www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
Transcript will be available on:
https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 709578171
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q1--2026-earnings-call,c4325728
The following files are available for download:
Share this article