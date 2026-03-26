Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2026 Earnings Call

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Autoliv

26 Mar, 2026, 16:45 GMT

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2026 on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q1 2026 Earnings Call:

Date:

April 17, 2026

Time:

14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bsxkr7js

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI09fb807e511c46a68a96e6143ca4d3e4

Audio replay will be available after the conference until April 17, 2027:
www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on:
https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 709578171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q1--2026-earnings-call,c4325728

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