Intellect and eMaint™ Partner to Connect Maintenance, Quality, Safety, and Operations Across Manufacturing Teams

The partnership combines intelligent maintenance management with enterprise quality and operational workflows to help manufacturers resolve issues faster, improve compliance, and increase operational performance.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect, an AI-powered manufacturing technology company helping manufacturers improve quality, compliance, and operational performance, today announced a technology partnership with eMaint™, the computerized maintenance management (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) software from Fluke Corporation. Together, the companies are helping manufacturers connect maintenance, quality, safety, and operations through integrated workflows that accelerate issue resolution, improve compliance, and increase operational performance.

As manufacturers continue to modernize their operations, disconnected maintenance, quality, and operational systems often create delays, increase compliance risk, and limit cross-functional visibility. The Intellect and eMaint partnership address these challenges by connecting every stage of the operational lifecycle across both systems.

The partnership combines eMaint's maintenance and asset management capabilities, built on 40 years of maintenance and reliability expertise, with the IntellectIQ Platform™. The result is a connected workflow that extends maintenance intelligence across the organization. Operators, quality managers, production leaders, safety professionals, and maintenance technicians can collaborate through integrated workflows that connect issue detection, maintenance execution, corrective actions, compliance, and continuous improvement.

Together, eMaint and the IntellectIQ Platform™ create a closed-loop manufacturing ecosystem that connects every stage of the operational lifecycle. From the moment an operator identifies an issue on the production floor to maintenance execution, quality verification, corrective actions, and compliance reporting, every stakeholder works from a single connected workflow with complete visibility and accountability.

"Manufacturers don't experience problems in silos, and their technology shouldn't operate that way. Together with eMaint, we're connecting maintenance, quality, safety, and operations through a single enterprise manufacturing platform that helps manufacturers resolve issues faster, improve collaboration, and drive operational excellence," said Heather Preu, Chief Executive Officer of Intellect.

Organizations using the integrated solution can:

Connect maintenance, quality, safety, and operations through a unified workflow.

Trigger and manage maintenance activities directly from quality, safety, and operational processes, accelerating corrective actions and reducing response times.

Improve compliance, asset reliability, and operational performance through connected teams, automated workflows, and complete traceability from issue detection to verified resolution.

"Maintenance is most effective when it's connected to the broader operational picture," said Jay Hack, Vice President and General Manager, eMaint. "By bringing eMaint together with IntellectIQ, manufacturers can link maintenance execution directly to the teams responsible for quality, safety, and production, giving them a faster, more collaborative way to improve reliability and drive operational performance."

eMaint remains the system of record for maintenance and asset reliability, while the IntellectIQ Platform™ remains the system of record for quality, safety, compliance, and frontline operations. The integration between the two connects those manufacturing systems so every stakeholder can identify issues, initiate action, collaborate across teams, and verify resolution without leaving their own workflow.

eMaint X5 will be the first eMaint product to support integration with Intellect.

About Intellect

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Intellect is an AI-powered manufacturing technology company that helps manufacturers improve quality, compliance, and operational performance. Intellect enables organizations to digitize quality management, automate regulated processes, and connect quality, operations, and frontline teams through a unified enterprise platform.

Later in 2026, Intellect will introduce the IntellectIQ Platform™ in a limited release, evolving its capabilities into an enterprise manufacturing platform that connects quality, maintenance, safety, frontline operations, compliance, and business processes through a single intelligent ecosystem. Intellect is a portfolio company of Strattam Capital.

About eMaint

eMaint is the computerized maintenance management (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) software from Fluke Corporation. Delivering maintenance software since 1986, eMaint is trusted by more than 150,000 users in 116 countries and supports over 7,400 customer deployments, from single-site facilities to global Fortune 500 operations. Maintenance and reliability teams depend on eMaint to improve asset reliability, streamline maintenance operations, and maximize equipment uptime. Fluke Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortive Corporation.