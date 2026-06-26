India's technology services sector will continue to grow in the AI era: Nasscom US CEO Forum

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The technology services sector in India will continue to remain central to global enterprises transformation in the AI era. AI does not reduce the relevance of technology services; it changes how services are delivered and scaled, while expanding the addressable opportunity across enterprise modernization, data, AI governance and intelligent operations.

This was a key area of discussion at the Nasscom US CEO Forum held today at the Consulate General of India, New York City. The forum brought together Governor Matt Meyer, Secretary Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, and CEOs of leading Indian technology companies operating in the United States.

Leaders emphasized that the impact of AI on technology services cannot be assessed only through the lens of task automation. While AI will bring productivity gains and compress parts of standardized, repeatable work, it will also expand demand for technology orchestration, data readiness, application modernization, AI governance, cybersecurity, agent management and industry specific solutions.

The sector is already moving in this direction. Nearly 25% of technology services companies have moved AI experiments into production. The industry is generating an estimated USD 10 to 12 billion in AI services revenue, with more than 2 million professionals skilled in AI and 100,000 to 200,000 trained in advanced AI capabilities. Around 85% of technology service providers now have agentic AI platforms.

As enterprises move beyond pilots, the real challenge will be to make AI work in complex operating environments.

Addressing this, Ravi Kumar S, Chair, Nasscom US CEO Forum, said, "The next phase of AI is not about experimentation alone. Enterprises now need to convert AI capability into production value. That requires data readiness, workflow redesign, secure deployment, governance and change management. These are areas where Indian technology services companies have deep experience and a strong opportunity to lead."

Rajesh Nambiar, President Nasscom, said, "For more than three decades, Indian technology services companies have helped global enterprises navigate major technology shifts. That rationale for enterprise technology partnerships remains strong in the AI era. Companies will continue to focus on their core businesses and will need specialist partners to deploy and scale AI responsibly. As AI moves into production, enterprises will have to bring together models, applications, data platforms, cloud environments, cybersecurity controls, regulatory requirements and industry systems into a reliable operating model. The value of IT services will increasingly lie in making these systems work together securely, efficiently and at scale."

At the same time, Agentic AI is expected to open USD 300 to 400 billion in additional addressable spend pools for technology services by 2030 across data for AI, legacy modernisation, agentic workflows, AI operations, cybersecurity and AI governance. India is strongly placed for this transition. The sector brings global delivery maturity, deep enterprise technology capability, a large AI skilled workforce, strong domain expertise and a growing ecosystem across AI platforms, startups, GCCs and sovereign AI solutions. The opportunity will come from global enterprises as well as Indian enterprises and government led digital platforms that require trusted, secure and population scale AI deployment.

The next phase of growth will be driven by enterprise AI transformation, AI foundations, application modernisation, AI operations, trust and governance, and vertical AI solutions. Business process services will also move from transaction execution to intelligence operations, with AI automating routine work and human effort shifting towards supervision, exception handling, analytics, decision support and quality assurance.

India's technology services sector has navigated multiple enterprise technology shifts over the last three decades. Future growth will be less dependent on linear headcount addition and more dependent on platforms, domain solutions, proprietary assets, intelligent operations, governance frameworks and outcome-based delivery. This will require sustained investment in advanced AI skills, responsible AI, cybersecurity, agentic platforms and new commercial models.

While AI is a larger and faster technology transition, the technology services industry's core strength remains unchanged in helping enterprises adopt complex technologies and translate them into business value.

About Nasscom

Nasscom represents the voice of over $300bn technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world's leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3500 member companies, our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities – both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

For more details visit our website https://nasscom.in/ or write to us at: comms@nasscom.in

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