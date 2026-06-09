Implantica announces launch of 20th RefluxStop® Center of Excellence in Spain, part of a world-renowned US hospital group

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the innovative RefluxStop® device for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, establishes a new RefluxStop® Center of Excellence in Spain, MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospiten, part of the world-renowned U.S. hospital group MD Anderson Cancer group.

The RefluxStop® procedure was performed by Oscar Alonso MD, PhD, GI Surgical Oncologist and Head of Robotic Gastrointestinal Surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospiten, marking the 20th RefluxStop® center of excellence in Spain. Dr. Daniel Sanchez from H. Univ. Infanta Sofía acted as proctor for the procedure.

MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospiten opened in 2000, as the first international location of the world-renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Since then, this facility has treated over 65,000 patients and offers many non-cancer related surgeries, such as anti-reflux procedures, now including RefluxStop®.

Dr. Alonso said, "We are witnessing a growing paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery, one that emphasizes restoration of the body's natural anatomy rather than restricting the esophagus. RefluxStop is at the forefront of this revolution, with recently published 5-year clinical data from a multicenter prospective CE-mark trial¹,² demonstrating an average 90% or greater improvement in GERD-related quality-of-life score across follow-up, which is really impressive. I am very excited to offer RefluxStop and help treat countless of my GERD patients who urgently need an effective surgical treatment they well deserve."

Inventor of RefluxStop®, CEO and founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "Having twenty hospitals in Spain performing the RefluxStop® procedure is a significant achievement, particularly given that only a few years have passed since entering the Spanish market. This milestone highlights the substantial market potential for RefluxStop® driven by strong surgical demand and growing surgeon interest, while reimbursement adoption across Spain continues to gain momentum."

"MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospiten, a part of the very famous hospital group from the U.S., is widely recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustaining and restoring patient quality of life," Dr. Forsell adds. "With 15% of the population in Spain suffering from GERD³, we strongly believe RefluxStop® can revolutionize patient care as a durable surgical solution for millions of patients in Spain and around the world as we expand globally and make RefluxStop® available in many more countries in the near future."

1. Harsányi L, Kincses Z, Veselinović M, Zehetner J, Altorjay Á. Five-year clinical outcomes of RefluxStop surgery in the treatment of acid reflux: a prospective multicenter trial of safety and effectiveness. Surg Endosc. 2025 Sep;39(9):6163-6179. doi: 10.1007/s00464-025-11979-9. Epub 2025 Jul 22. PMID: 40696212; PMCID: PMC12408713.

2. Harsányi L, Kincses Z, Veselinović M, Zehetner J, Altorjay Á. Food passageway-related sequelae in the RefluxStop prospective multicenter trial: patient-centric outcomes of dysphagia, odynophagia, gas-bloating, and inability to belch and/or vomit at 5 years. Surg Endosc. 2025;39(7):4615-27

3. Ponce J, Vegazo O, Beltrán B, Jiménez J, Zapardiel J, Calle D, Piqué JM; Iberge Study Group. Prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease in Spain and associated factors. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2006 Jan 1;23(1):175-84. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02733.x. PMID: 16393295.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 20 57

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 09, 2026, at 08:00 a.m. (CEST).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company focused on bringing advanced implantable technologies into the body to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The company's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the potential to transform the standard of care in anti-reflux surgery, supported by strong long-term clinical outcomes.

In addition to RefluxStop®, Implantica has developed a broad, patent-protected product pipeline partly incorporating two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to enable communication with and remote monitoring of implants inside the body, and a wireless energizing platform designed to wirelessly power implantable devices through intact skin. Treatment could be changed remotely, saving cost for society.

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Stockholm: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a treatment for GERD designed to address the root cause of acid reflux without compressing the food passageway.

Unlike conventional anti-reflux surgical procedures, which typically rely on encircling the esophagus and are often associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch or vomit, and gas bloating, RefluxStop® restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its natural anatomical position.

The unique mechanism of action of RefluxStop® is designed to reconstruct the body's natural anti-reflux barrier while preserving normal physiological function, offering the potential for effective reflux control with reduced side effects compared to traditional surgical approaches.

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Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

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