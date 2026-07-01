HyperStrong Closes The smarter E Europe 2026 with 15 Agreements Totaling Nearly 10GWh, Marking a New Phase of Global Expansion

MUNICH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, HyperStrong announced the results of its participation in The smarter E Europe 2026, held June 23-25 in Munich, Germany. This marked the company's fourth consecutive year at the show. Over the three days, HyperStrong signed 15 agreements with European local customers and global partners, totaling nearly 10GWh in contracted volume — a new high for the company's European business and a milestone in its global expansion.

Business Acceleration: Nearly 10GWh in New Agreements

During the show, HyperStrong deepened cooperation with customers and partners across 15 signed agreements. Among these, three agreements stood out: a 4.6GWh supply deal with Redelfi in Italy, a 1GWh framework agreement with German EPC leader GOLDBECK SOLAR, and the company's first agreements in Poland -- marking its entry into a new national market.

These agreements reflect three consecutive years of sustained investment in the European market. Backed by proven product and technology performance, reliable delivery and service quality, and deepening collaboration with local partners on industrial cooperation and supply chain, HyperStrong has built strong brand recognition and customer trust across Europe's energy storage market — providing solid momentum for continued global growth.

Product Innovation: Advancing Utility-Scale and Commercial & Industrial Solutions

At the show, HyperStrong showcased its latest utility-scale, commercial & industrial (C&I), and AI-enabled intelligent storage solutions, addressing diverse customer needs across multiple applications and drawing strong interest from attendees.

On the utility-scale side, HyperStrong presented its modular flagship product, HyperBlock M, in both DC and AC configurations. Designed around customer needs, HyperBlock M uses a modular architecture and flexible expansion technology to deliver an efficient, adaptable storage solution. Its modular design supports flexible combinations of one to eight 10-foot storage containers for deployment across a range of scenarios, while its grid-friendly performance and AI-enabled management improve system safety, economics and operating efficiency.

On the C&I side, HyperStrong unveiled two new products — HyperCubeC&I II Plus and HyperCubeC&I II Max. Among the two, HyperCubeC&I II Max is the flagship release. Its innovative 800Vac transformerless architecture connects directly to low-voltage solar and storage systems without additional step-up equipment, cutting capital costs and boosting system efficiency. The system combines full liquid cooling with silicon carbide (SiC) technology for industry-leading efficiency and low noise, while AI-enabled monitoring can flag battery thermal runaway risk days in advance — significantly improving both safety and O&M efficiency.

HyperCubeC&I II Plus complements the lineup for 400Vac low-voltage applications, offering a more compact, highly integrated design with the same AI-driven intelligent O&M capabilities, suited to commercial parks, EV charging stations and data centers.

Global Footprint: Over 60GWh Deployed Worldwide, Continued Expansion Across Europe

Following more than three years of overseas expansion, HyperStrong has now deployed more than 60GWh of storage capacity worldwide, with business spanning over 30 countries. Within Europe, the company's footprint has grown to nearly 20 countries. Europe has become a key growth engine for HyperStrong's international business and will continue to underpin the company's evolution into a globally competitive energy storage brand.

About HyperStrong

HyperStrong is a global leading provider of energy storage system solutions. Founded in 2011, HyperStrong has accumulated 15 years of experience through more than 400 energy storage projects and more than 60GWh of deployment. HyperStrong offers a portfolio of ESS products and one-stop solutions for the full spectrum of utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built five smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

For more information, please visit: www.hyperstrong.com.