HyperStrong and RCT Power Formalize Agreement to Advance Smart Manufacturing of Energy Storage Systems in Malaysia

MUNICH, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the smarter E Europe 2026, HyperStrong and RCT Power Energy Technology Co., Ltd ("RCT Power") formally signed a strategic joint venture agreement in Munich, Germany, to jointly advance the development of smart manufacturing capabilities for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Malaysia.

A Historic Step in Global Manufacturing Expansion

Since its founding in 2011, HyperStrong has been dedicated to energy storage technology research and innovation. With proven technical expertise and system integration capabilities, the company has delivered more than 60 GWh of energy storage projects across approximately 30 countries worldwide, establishing a leading position in the industry. The manufacturing presence in Malaysia will provide a solid foundation for HyperStrong to strengthen its international manufacturing and delivery capabilities and deepen its integration into the global energy storage supply chain.

Combining Strengths to Shape a New Energy Storage Landscape in Southeast Asia

Demand for energy storage across Southeast Asia continues to grow rapidly. Malaysia, with its strategic geographic location, well-developed industrial ecosystem, and open business environment, has emerged as an important hub in the global energy storage supply chain. By joining forces, HyperStrong and RCT Power aim to rapidly build local manufacturing and delivery capabilities, providing the regional market with more competitive, integrated energy storage solutions.

Looking Ahead, Together Toward a Global Future

Guanru Chen, Senior Vice President of HyperStrong International, commented: "Establishing manufacturing capacity in Malaysia is a natural extension of HyperStrong's global strategy. We will use this partnership as a springboard to deepen our strategic collaboration with RCT Power, leverage Southeast Asia's geographic advantages, and systematically expand our global market presence — advancing HyperStrong's evolution into a truly competitive global energy storage brand and contributing to the worldwide energy transition."

Billy Shi, CEO of RCT Power, stated: "This collaboration with HyperStrong to build manufacturing capacity in Malaysia is both a powerful convergence of our complementary strengths and a pivotal move in RCT Power's international strategy. By combining HyperStrong's extensive experience in system integration and global supply chain management with RCT Power's deep expertise in smart manufacturing and project delivery, this partnership will enable us to rapidly establish high-quality, high-efficiency local delivery capabilities. Together, we are committed to delivering energy storage solutions with greater cost competitiveness and innovation value for customers across Southeast Asia and beyond, supporting the region's energy transition."

About HyperStrong

HyperStrong is a global leading provider of energy storage system solutions. Founded in 2011, with 15 years of research and development, as well as experience garnered through more than 400 energy storage projects and 60 GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a portfolio of ESS products and one-stop solutions for the full spectrum of utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built five smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

For more information, please visit: www.hyperstrong.com.