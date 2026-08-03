HUMAIN Makes Investment in MOZN and Partners to Co-Build Enterprise AI Solutions Locally and Globally

Combining HUMAIN's full AI stack with MOZN's deep AI product expertise and forward-deployed engineering to deliver secure, enterprise-grade AI solutions for financial institutions and public sector organizations.

HUMAIN has made a strategic investment in Saudi AI company MOZN, combining HUMAIN's full AI stack with MOZN's enterprise AI products and Forward Deployed Engineering expertise to accelerate secure, production-scale AI deployments for financial institutions as well as public sector organizations.

This investment marks one of the first made through HUMAIN Ventures and represents HUMAIN's first investment in a Saudi company.

The partnership also represents one of the first strategic engagements under HUMAIN's newly launched Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, establishing a flagship collaboration to accelerate sovereign AI adoption across financial institutions.

Co-developed enterprise AI solutions will be made available through the HUMAIN ONE AI Agent Marketplace, enabling organizations to securely deploy and scale trusted AI applications.

The first jointly developed solutions and customer deployments will be unveiled at LEAP Riyadh, with broader commercial availability planned for H2 2026.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced a strategic investment in and partnership with MOZN a global leader in enterprise AI for high-assurance domains, based in Saudi Arabia.

The investment builds on MOZN's strong momentum as a regional leader in enterprise AI, serving more than 150 customers across the financial services and public sector. The funding will support MOZN's international expansion and accelerate the global scale-up of its AI Platform.

Dr Mohammed AlHussein, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MOZN and Tareq Amin, CEO, HUMAIN

The collaboration comes as financial services enters a new phase of AI adoption. According to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, 81% of financial services firms are adopting AI in at least one business function. Further, generative AI is projected to unlock between US$200 billion and US$340 billion in annual value across the banking sector as reported by McKinsey. At the same time, digital payments continue to grow at approximately 15% annually (McKinsey), reinforcing the need for trusted, secure AI infrastructure and intelligent automation.

The partnership will accelerate the adoption of sovereign AI across financial institutions and the public sector, enabling organizations to move from pilots to secure, production-scale deployments.

At the core of the partnership is a shared ambition to set a new benchmark for enterprise AI in high-assurance environments. By combining HUMAIN's locally operated full AI stack, including products such as HUMAIN Fabric and HUMAIN ONE, alongside its next-generation data centers, and advanced models, with MOZN's AI products, deep regulatory expertise and Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) model, the two organizations will deliver scalable, compliant, and production-grade AI systems.

Driving Production-Scale AI for High-Assurance Domains

Central to the partnership, both companies will co-develop solutions with early clients through a shared product roadmap and coordinated go-to-market approach. Initial priority use cases will focus on financial crime prevention, knowledge intelligence, and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC).

MOZN's Forward Deployed Engineering model will play a central role, embedding engineers directly within client environments to co-design, deploy, and scale real-world AI applications. This approach ensures that AI initiatives translate into measurable business outcomes.

Co-developed solutions will also be made available through the HUMAIN ONE AI Agent Marketplace, providing organizations with a trusted, sovereign channel to discover, deploy, and scale enterprise-grade AI agents.

Tareq Amin, CEO HUMAIN, said:

"Enterprise AI only delivers value when organizations can deploy it securely, reliably, and at production scale. This partnership reflects the momentum of HUMAIN's recently launched Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, and represents one of our first strategic engagements for the sector as we build an ecosystem of partners to transform financial services and the public sector through AI. Our first investment in a Saudi company with MOZN strengthens our ability to deliver production-grade AI solutions for highly regulated environments, enabling measurable operational impact while expanding access to these capabilities across regional and global markets."

Dr Mohammed AlHussein, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MOZN, added:

"This investment from HUMAIN is a strong endorsement of MOZN's mission to empower enterprises with intelligence that matters. As complexity, scale, and regulatory expectations accelerate across industries, institutions need AI that is sovereign, trusted, and built for high-assurance domains. Together with HUMAIN, we are combining world-class infrastructure with deep domain expertise to co-create category-defining solutions built for financial institutions and public sector organizations."

From Pilots to Production

The first co-developed solutions and live client deployments will be unveiled at LEAP Riyadh,. Broad availability across financial services and the public sector is planned for H2 2026.

About HUMAIN:

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media Inquiries:

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit humain.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hana Nemec

Head of Communications & PR

pr@humain.com

Follow HUMAIN on: X | LinkedIn

About MOZN:

MOZN is an enterprise AI company empowering financial institutions and public sector organizations with intelligence that matters.

Purpose-built for high-assurance domains, MOZN delivers solutions for financial crime prevention, knowledge and decision intelligence. Through its AI platform, MOZN combines sovereign AI capabilities, advanced AI products, and forward-deployed engineering expertise to connect data, generate intelligence, and drive measurable outcomes.

MOZN has created strong momentum as a regional leader in enterprise AI, serving more than 150 customers across the financial services and public sector across the region and beyond, and earning recognition from leading industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC.

Headquartered in Riyadh, MOZN serves customers across the region and beyond, helping organizations solve complex challenges where trust, compliance, and security are non-negotiable.

Media Inquiries:



For more information about MOZN, please visit mozn.ai.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mohammed Alenazi,

Head of Communications & PR:

media@mozn.ai

Follow MOZN on: X | LinkedIn