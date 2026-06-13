Hozpitality Celebrates Hospitality Excellence at the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, F&B Excellence Awards and Leaders Powerlist 2026

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group successfully hosted the 9th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards 2026 alongside the 4th Middle East F&B Excellence Awards and the Chef Leaders & F&B Leaders Powerlist Awards at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek.

The prestigious event brought together leading chefs, food and beverage professionals, hospitality executives, suppliers, and industry partners from across the UAE and the Middle East to celebrate excellence, innovation, leadership, and dedication within the hospitality sector.

The awards recognized outstanding achievements across a wide range of culinary and food & beverage categories, highlighting the individuals and teams who continue to raise industry standards through exceptional performance and commitment to guest satisfaction.

One of the highlights of the evening was the live finale of the Hozpitality Young Chef of the Year competition. Following competitive semi-finals hosted by ICCA Dubai and supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild, five talented young chefs competed live on stage for the coveted title, showcasing the next generation of culinary talent in the region.

In addition to the awards ceremony, Hozpitality recognized some of the industry's most influential professionals through the Chef Leaders and F&B Leaders Powerlists. The Powerlists celebrate hospitality leaders who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, innovation, mentorship, and contribution to the growth of the industry.

Speaking at the event, Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, said:

"These awards are about recognizing the people behind the success of our industry. Hospitality is powered by passionate professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes every day. We are proud to celebrate chefs, food and beverage professionals, young talent, and industry leaders who continue to inspire excellence across the region."

Hozpitality extended its gratitude to the Emirates Culinary Guild, led by President Andy Cuthbert and the judging panel, for their continued support in maintaining the credibility and integrity of the awards process.

Special appreciation was also extended to Sunjeh Raja and the ICCA Dubai team for hosting the Young Chef of the Year semi-finals and supporting the development of future culinary leaders.

Winners of Young Chef of the Year Live Cook Off:-



Hozpitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year (Winners) Gold Sahil Sabir Shaikh, DCDP, Emirates Flight Catering (FC Lounges – Airport) Silver Amrit Maharjan, Commis Chef, Dubai World Trade Center

The event was made possible through the support of valued sponsors and partners including Nestlé Professional, US Beef, Welbilt, Taaza, Ikat Food Services, TCL Detergents, Fushia Events, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Godawan, Sirocco, ICCA Dubai, Emirates Culinary Guild, and Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek.

Among the evening's top honours were awards presented to outstanding chefs, F&B professionals, restaurants, teams, and hospitality leaders representing some of the region's leading hospitality brands including Emirates Flight Catering, Dusit Thani Dubai, Waldorf Astoria, DoubleTree by Hilton, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham Hotels, Emaar Hospitality, Bab Al Qasr, Swissotel, and many others.

The event concluded with a celebration of industry achievements and a commitment to continuing Hozpitality's mission of recognizing excellence, supporting professional development, and bringing together hospitality professionals across the Middle East and beyond.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a leading hospitality network connecting hospitality professionals, employers, suppliers, and industry stakeholders globally. Through its award programs, recruitment platforms, networking events, and industry initiatives, Hozpitality continues to support the growth and development of the hospitality sector worldwide.

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