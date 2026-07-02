Höegh Evi and Nord Gas Solutions Validate Ammonia-to-Hydrogen Cracking Technology for Floating Hydrogen Terminals

STORD, Norway, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh Evi and Nord Gas Solutions (formerly Wartsila Gas Solutions) have successfully completed performance testing for their ammonia-to-hydrogen cracking technology at the Sustainable Energy pilot plant in Stord, Norway.

The pilot cracker demonstrated high performance across a range of critical parameters including conversion rate, efficiency, hydrogen yield, and operational flexibility. Operating through a single, stable process, the unit converts ammonia into hydrogen at a purity level exceeding 99.5 percent.

With a modular design optimised for adaptability and scalability, the cracker can be deployed in both floating terminals and land-based applications. Höegh Evi is currently developing cost-competitive floating terminals with the capacity to deliver hydrogen at an industrial scale of up to 200,000 tonnes per year.

"Höegh Evi is very pleased with the testing results of our ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, which has demonstrated high performance, stability and efficient conversion from ammonia to hydrogen. This milestone further confirms the case for floating terminals as a fast and competitive path to implementing hydrogen at scale. We look forward to validating these results further in long-term testing," said Nils Jakob Hasle, EVP Clean Energy at Höegh Evi.

"This successful testing phase marks an important milestone in validating ammonia cracking as a reliable and scalable pathway to hydrogen. The results confirm both the efficiency and operational robustness of our technology, supporting its readiness for deployment in industrial-scale applications," said Taro Mukae, VP Technology at Nord Gas Solutions.

As global hydrogen production capacity grows, European ports are emerging as a vital gateway where import terminals can receive ammonia and convert it to hydrogen, providing clean, competitive and reliable energy. Together with partners, Höegh Evi is progressing the development of several maritime terminals across Europe, where this highly effective ammonia cracking technology is planned for deployment on a floating terminal or onshore.

The ammonia-to-hydrogen cracking technology development has been financially supported by the Norwegian Green Platform programme. In addition to Höegh Evi and Nord Gas Solutions, the consortium includes BASF, contributing for catalyst supply; the University of South-East Norway; Sustainable Energy; and Norwegian Institute for Energy Technology (IFE).

Media contact:

Christine Corkery Steinsholt

VP External Communications, Höegh Evi

christine.steinsholt@hoeghevi.com | +47 95 09 54 81

Elin Saure Hasund

Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Nord Gas Solutions

elin.saurehasund@nordgs.com |+ 47 91 721144

About Höegh Evi

Höegh Evi is the vital link to secure transition-delivering fast, adaptable, and secure solutions that respond to countries' evolving energy needs. For 50 years, Höegh Evi has been a pioneer and global leader in floating energy infrastructure, with one of the world's largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) for importing natural gas.

Today, Höegh Evi is building the infrastructure needed to make transition possible, with floating terminals for ammonia and hydrogen import, the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, and services for carbon transport and permanent storage. Höegh Evi is a global company with a highly skilled global team of 900 employees at sea and onshore. Learn more at hoeghevi.com

About Nord Gas Solutions:

Nord Gas Solutions is a global market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our focus areas are the handling of gas in marine, gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We support our customers on their journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle performance, innovation and digitalisation. Making Nord Gas Solutions a natural first choice for our customers.

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