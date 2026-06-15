HaystackID Unveils New Compliance Oversight for Mobile Electronic Transmissions (COMET) and Showcases Enhanced AI Solutions at London's LegalTechTalk

New advancements bring greater insights, security management and governance capabilities to European organisations managing complex discovery and investigation matters

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today unveiled its newest solution designed for global, regulated financial organisations. The HaystackID® Compliance Oversight for Mobile Electronic Transmissions (HaystackID COMET™) solution offers targeted, scheduled, recurring collection of business mobile communications to ensure compliance with growing global privacy and data protection regulations.

HaystackID COMET, along with the company's comprehensive portfolio of AI, legal discovery and cybersecurity solutions, will be featured at the 2026 LegalTechTalk conference taking place at the InterContinental O2 from 17-18 June 2026 in London.

Addressing European Compliance Enforcement in Financial Services

Off-channel communications enforcement is rapidly increasing globally. The Financial Conduct Authority (UK), BaFin (Germany), Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France) and European Securities and Markets Authority have already begun enforcing the same policies that the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission have been enforcing in the U.S. since 2021. HaystackID COMET, the sister brand to HaystackID MEDAL™, has been purpose-built for compliance and surveillance officers to more effectively manage this process.

"European regulated firms already have strict recordkeeping obligations, and off-channel communications enforcement adds greatly to this complexity," said John Wilson, CISO and president of forensics at HaystackID. "The records compliance teams capture today are the disclosures legal teams rely on in the regulatory investigations and civil litigation that follow. HaystackID COMET is designed for that exact problem. We are introducing it at LegalTechTalk because the European legal community is where the next two- to three-year enforcement cycle will be argued and disclosed."

According to IDC, the global security, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services market is projected to reach approximately USD 22.8 billion by 2029, reflecting the increasing complexity and volume of regulatory requirements and the growing convergence of compliance, risk, and cybersecurity functions.*

"We are seeing a rapid shift from traditional models and static controls to more agile processes that require greater integration between the compliance and legal obligations, particularly in highly regulated industries and markets," said Ryan O'Leary, research director of Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC. "For organisations in the EU, particularly those in the financial sector, working with a firm like HaystackID that offers a balance of AI-accelerated technologies and compliance services can offset these increased risks."

Accelerating AI Governance and Security Protections

HaystackID's full suite of AI, legal, cybersecurity and compliance solutions will be on full display in the HaystackID booth (S12) during LegalTechTalk. Featured demonstrations include:

AI-Accelerated Investigations and Disputes — See how HaystackID's generative AI (GenAI) technology transforms complex datasets into a defensible understanding of the facts. Through issue-level classification, document summarization, timeline generation and contextual analysis, Case Insight ™ surfaces the key people, documents, events and risks that matter most, then delivers a cited narrative explaining what happened and why it matters. CaseBot ® from eDiscovery AI extends the analysis through a conversational interface, allowing users to ask questions in natural language and receive cited answers drawn directly from the dataset.



— See how HaystackID's generative AI (GenAI) technology transforms complex datasets into a defensible understanding of the facts. Through issue-level classification, document summarization, timeline generation and contextual analysis, Case Insight surfaces the key people, documents, events and risks that matter most, then delivers a cited narrative explaining what happened and why it matters. CaseBot from eDiscovery AI extends the analysis through a conversational interface, allowing users to ask questions in natural language and receive cited answers drawn directly from the dataset. HaystackID Privacy Hub — Discover how organisations can identify personally identifiable information (PII) exposure in a single scan. The platform provides an intuitive dashboard that contextually identifies and quantifies sensitive and standard PII, surfaces non-standard identifiers, maps geographic exposure by state and country, and flags handwritten and poor-OCR documents, giving teams a complete breakdown of privacy risk exposure in minutes rather than weeks.





— Discover how organisations can identify personally identifiable information (PII) exposure in a single scan. The platform provides an intuitive dashboard that contextually identifies and quantifies sensitive and standard PII, surfaces non-standard identifiers, maps geographic exposure by state and country, and flags handwritten and poor-OCR documents, giving teams a complete breakdown of privacy risk exposure in minutes rather than weeks. GenAI-Powered DSAR Response — Experience HaystackID's end-to-end defensible data subject access request (DSAR) response process. The demonstration offers a live walkthrough of an employment tribunal matter, moving from scope and forensic collection through AI-powered contextual review and auto-redaction to jurisdiction-specific delivery, replacing a multi-week scramble across disparate teams and tools with a single unified workflow.

"With the disruption AI is bringing to the workplace, we are seeing a significant increase in DSARs and other regulatory actions across Europe," said Jeff Shapiro, managing director for Europe at HaystackID. "Organisations deploying AI, especially for investigation and compliance, must do so within strict, localised boundaries that protect personal data. Our globally integrated advisory services and portfolio of purpose-built AI capabilities are designed specifically for the realities of managing European data privacy, cross-border investigations, and complex legal matters."

Addressing $25M Cyber Governance Mistakes

John Wilson will also be presenting on the panel, "Building Cross-Functional Cyber Governance to Avoid a $25 Million Mistake," during the conference. Details include the following:

Description: Cyber incidents are no longer a matter of if, but when, and for legal organisations the stakes extend beyond financial loss to privilege, confidentiality, and client trust. This session examines what robust cross-functional cyber governance looks like in practice, drawing on the costly lessons of firms that have learned the hard way. Wilson will be joined by Anju Malik, associate general counsel at Omnicom, and Komal Gupta, chief innovation officer at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.



Cyber incidents are no longer a matter of if, but when, and for legal organisations the stakes extend beyond financial loss to privilege, confidentiality, and client trust. This session examines what robust cross-functional cyber governance looks like in practice, drawing on the costly lessons of firms that have learned the hard way. Wilson will be joined by Anju Malik, associate general counsel at Omnicom, and Komal Gupta, chief innovation officer at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Date and Location: Wednesday, 17 June, 11:55am-12:15pm BST at the Frost Stage

Bringing Expertise to RelFest London

Taking place the same week as LegalTechTalk, HaystackID is also attending RelFest London to help customers advance their Relativity e-discovery implementations. HaystackID has been an active Relativity provider and advisor partner since 2014. Core offerings integrated with Relativity solutions include HaystackID Global Advisory, HaystackID Cybersecurity Services, Core Intelligence AI™, and HaystackID Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight®, all supported by its unified HaystackID CoreFlex™ service interface.

"HaystackID is committed to extending our partnerships and technology advancements on a global scale," said Chad Pinson, CEO of HaystackID. "The European market has unique regulatory and privacy challenges that require excellence in both technology and services. We are committed to increasing our investments across Europe and helping clients protect their organisations, solve some of the most complex problems and stay competitive in today's highly regulated, changing market."

For more information on HaystackID's AI-enabled legal discovery, governance and cybersecurity solutions, visit HaystackID.com or stop by HaystackID's booth (S12) at LegalTechTalk.

*Source: IDC, "Worldwide Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance Services Forecast, 2025–2029," Doc #US53611525, June 2025.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core® Platform, AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight® supported by its unified CoreFlex™ service interface and eDiscovery AI™ technology. Recognised globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritises security, privacy, and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

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