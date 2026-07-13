Guanacaste Airport Advances Digital Transformation with AirportLabs Suite

LIBERIA, Costa Rica, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guanacaste Airport (Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport), a member of the VINCI Airports network, has partnered with AirportLabs to upgrade to an integrated suite of digital tools. The deployment covered four core solutions — SkyCore AODB, Allegra RMS, VisionAir FIDS, and Airport Community App.

A Gateway Built for Growth

AirportLabs x Guanacaste Airport Partnership

In a move designed to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance collaboration among airport stakeholders, and support future growth, Guanacaste Airport (Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport), a member of the VINCI Airports network, has completed the deployment of a comprehensive suite of digital solutions developed by AirportsLab.

The implementation includes four core platforms: SkyCore AODB, Allegra RMS, VisionAir FIDS, and the Airport Community App, creating a connected digital ecosystem that streamlines airport operations, improves decision-making, and enhances passenger experience.

Serving 2 million passengers a year and connecting the region to destinations across North America andEuropethe airport has long been central to Guanacaste's identity as a world-class tourism destination.

The Challenge: Coordination at Scale

As passenger volumes grew and airline partnerships expanded, Guanacaste Airport recognized the need to optimize day-to-day airport operations. Teams were relying on separate systems and manual processes from managing ﬂight schedules, resource allocation, and demand forecasting largely by hand, with limited shared visibility across the operation.

"Driven by our commitment to operational excellence and sustained growth, Guanacaste Airport sought a solution to transform operations. Our partnership with AirportLabs delivered an integrated platform that has streamlined workflows,reduce manual work effort, and improve coordination across teams, while providing real-time insights that support faster, more informed decision-making. Together, the partnership is helping build a more connected, efficient, and future-ready airport", stated Lizeth Valverde, Guanacaste Airport COO.

The Partnership

AirportLabs presented a structured phased deployment in which Guanacaste Airport modernized its operational environment without disrupting its daily activities. Working with AirportLabs, Guanacaste Airport brought SkyCore AODB and Allegra RMS live in February 2025, following a period of testing and staff training. The system became fully operative during the final quarter of 2025, enhancing operational efficiency and resource planning across the airport.

The transformation continued with the implementation of VisionAir FIDS in March 2025, giving passengers accurate synchronized ﬂight information across every display in the terminal. By December 2025, Airport Community App was introduced to complete the airport's digital ecosystem, connecting the operational teams on the ground and enabling faster communication stronger collaboration, and more agile decision-making. Together, these solutions have helped position Guanacaste Airport for continued growth and operational excellence.

Each product was selected to solve a speciﬁc operational challenge, and together, they form the backbone of a more connected, more responsive airport.

SkyCore AODB: Automates ﬂight schedule management and eliminates data fragmentation, so all teams are working from a single, accurate source of truth.

Automates ﬂight schedule management and eliminates data fragmentation, so all teams are working from a single, accurate source of truth. Allegra RMS: Moves resource planning from static spreadsheets to a dynamic, machine-learning-driven model, improving capacity utilization and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Moves resource planning from static spreadsheets to a dynamic, machine-learning-driven model, improving capacity utilization and unlocking new revenue opportunities. VisionAir FIDS: A hardware-agnostic display platform delivering real-time ﬂight and wayﬁnding information to passengers across the terminal.

A hardware-agnostic display platform delivering real-time ﬂight and wayﬁnding information to passengers across the terminal. Airport Community App: A mobile hub for operational teams, centralizing communication and enabling faster resolution of ground-level issues around the clock.

"What we built together here is not just a technology deployment. It is a foundation that gives every team at Guanacaste Airport — from resource planners to ground staff — the visibility and tools they need to make better decisions, faster. We are proud to be part of this next chapter.," says Rares Tudor Ignatescu, Product Manager at AirportLabs

For all media and marketing-related questions regarding AirportLabs, please contact the marketing team at marketing@airportlabs.com .

Website - https://www.airportlabs.com/

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/airportlabs

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AirportLabs

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 100+ airports – including some of the world's busiest international hubs – AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience

About VINCI Airports

As the leading private airport operator in the world, VINCI Airports manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build, and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scopes 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting local climate transitions in the territories.

About Coriport (Guanacaste Airport)

We are the concessionaire of the Costa Rican State since 2010 for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the new passenger terminal and associated land facilities of the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport. Under its administration it is managed with 5-star Blue Flag, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 standards, in addition to being the first carbon neutral terminal in the region. LIR has been awarded for the sixth consecutive year the Customer Service Quality (ASQ) award in Latin America and the Caribbean in the category of less than two million passengers per year.