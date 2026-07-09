AirportLabs Powers Real-Time Data Integration Across 100+ Airports Worldwide

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirportLabs does. For over 100 airports. One million data events per second. 11 years and counting.

Think about what the internet was in the year 2000. Millions of people. Billions of pages. The most connected the world had ever been.

AirportLabs Aviation Data

A single major international airport now produces more operational data in 24 hours than all of it. Every gate change. Every baggage scan. Every ATC slot update. Every stand reassignment. Every turnaround event. Every passenger movement. Generated continuously, simultaneously, across dozens of independent systems — at a volume that has doubled, then doubled again, with every new terminal, every new airline, every new platform added over the past two decades.

AirportLabs integrates that data layer for over 100 airports worldwide.

Put those two facts together, and the scale becomes almost difficult to comprehend. Every single day, AirportLabs is moving data equivalent to more than 100 entire internets from the year 2000. Not storing it. Not archiving it. Moving it, in real time, validated against aviation-specific business rules, distributed simultaneously to every system and every stakeholder that depends on it, without interruption, across four continents.

To put that in perspective:

If every data event AirportLabs processed this year were a metre, the line would stretch from Earth to the moon and back 47 times.

If every data event processed in a single hour were a brick, you would build the Great Wall of China before lunch.

At peak operations, that is over one million discrete aviation data events every second.

One. Million. Per second.

What 11 Years Actually Build

Processing one million aviation data events per second is not something you architect in a product sprint. It is the result of 11 years of deployments across airports of every size, every operational profile, and every combination of legacy and modern systems, learning, under live operational pressure, exactly what aviation data integration requires.

Which data feed takes authority for EOBT when AODB and ATC disagree? How should the integration layer behave during a simultaneous multi-aircraft disruption? What is the correct response when a BHS update arrives for a flight already closed in the AODB? These are not hypothetical questions. They are scenarios AirportLabs has encountered, solved, and built into its architecture hundreds of times across hundreds of airports, over more than a decade.

That depth of aviation-specific operational knowledge is not available off the shelf. It is not replicable quickly. It is, frankly, the most important thing AirportLabs brings to every customer it works with.

Ligiu Uiorean, Company Director at AirportLabs, said: "One million aviation data events per second is not a vanity metric. It is the operational reality of what modern airports depend on getting right, every second of every day — and what happens when over 100 airports trust you with the data layer their entire operation runs on. We have spent 11 years making sure they never have to think about it."

How This Keeps The World Moving

Data is everywhere. Every industry talks about it. Every company claims to run on it.

Aviation actually does.

Every single movement at an airport — every gate change, every turnaround, every baggage decision, every stand allocation — is a data event with a physical consequence. Get the data right, and a flight departs on time. Get it wrong, or get it late, and the effect cascades across every connected system, every waiting passenger, every crew on the ground.

This is not abstract. This is the operational reality of every airport, every day.

When the data layer works, operations teams manage their airport instead of chasing it. Turnarounds run on time. Disruptions get absorbed rather than cascaded. Airlines hit their performance targets. Passengers arrive where they need to be, when they need to be there.

Across AirportLabs deployments, airports consistently report measurable reductions in turnaround coordination overhead, improvements in on-time departure performance, and operations teams handling significantly larger passenger volumes without adding headcount.

One million data events per second. Across 100+ airports. Every day.

That is not a technology story. That is the story of how aviation keeps moving and has kept moving, reliably, at scale, for the past 11 years.

For all media and marketing-related questions regarding AirportLabs, please contact the marketing team at marketing@airportlabs.com.

Website - https://www.airportlabs.com/

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/airportlabs

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About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 100+ airports – including some of the world's busiest international hubs – AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience.