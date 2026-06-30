Grape Seed Extract in Pet Food Application Market to Reach USD 90.4 Million by 2036 as Clean-Label Nutrition and Botanical Antioxidants Gain Momentum Across Premium Pet Food Formulations

NEWARK, Del., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global grape seed extract in pet food application market is entering a new phase of steady expansion as pet food manufacturers increasingly adopt botanical ingredients that deliver both functional benefits and clean-label appeal. The market, valued at USD 48.3 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 50.4 million by the end of 2026 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2026 and 2036, reaching USD 90.4 million by 2036.

Growth is increasingly supported by premiumization across the pet nutrition industry, where manufacturers are replacing synthetic antioxidants with standardized plant-based alternatives that improve product stability while aligning with consumer demand for natural ingredients. Dry extract is expected to dominate the market with a 64.7% product share, while dry food applications will account for 57.0% of global demand in 2026 due to the growing need for oxidation control and extended shelf life in premium kibble formulations.

North America continues to represent one of the most attractive markets owing to premium pet food adoption and advanced regulatory frameworks, while India and Japan are emerging as high-growth opportunities supported by expanding urban pet ownership and rising spending on companion animal health. Suppliers capable of delivering standardized polyphenol content, technical documentation, and formulation support are expected to strengthen their competitive positioning throughout the forecast period.

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-840

Market Overview

The grape seed extract in pet food application market is evolving from a niche botanical ingredient segment into an increasingly strategic component of premium pet nutrition. Pet food manufacturers are moving beyond traditional preservation methods by incorporating naturally derived antioxidants that provide functional benefits while supporting transparent ingredient labeling.

Demand is rising across dry food, wet food, and premium treats as manufacturers focus on maintaining product freshness, protecting fats from oxidation, and meeting growing consumer expectations for recognizable plant-based ingredients. Standardized grape seed extracts rich in proanthocyanidins are gaining preference because they combine antioxidant performance with consistent quality across production batches.

The market is also benefiting from increased utilization of grape by-products from the wine industry, creating sustainable ingredient sourcing opportunities that support circular economy initiatives while improving raw material availability.

Key Growth Drivers

Growing demand for clean-label pet food formulations is encouraging manufacturers to replace synthetic preservatives with botanical antioxidants.

Rising premiumization across global pet food markets is accelerating adoption of functional plant-based ingredients.

Expanding urban pet ownership and increasing spending on companion animal nutrition continue to strengthen market demand.

Sustainable sourcing from grape processing by-products supports circular economy initiatives while improving ingredient availability.

Improved scientific validation of grape seed polyphenols is increasing confidence among pet food formulators.

Regulatory clarity surrounding animal food ingredients is encouraging greater commercial adoption across developed markets.

Recent scientific findings continue to reinforce market confidence. Research published by Sandri et al. in December 2024 demonstrated that dietary grape proanthocyanidins improved gut microbiota balance and serotonin-to-cortisol ratios in dogs, providing formulators with stronger evidence for functional nutrition positioning.

Technology & Innovation Trends

Innovation within the grape seed extract market is increasingly focused on ingredient standardization, polyphenol consistency, and manufacturing stability. Suppliers are investing in advanced extraction technologies that maintain consistent proanthocyanidin concentrations while improving batch-to-batch reproducibility.

Manufacturers are also strengthening technical support capabilities by providing formulation guidance, stability documentation, dosage recommendations, and regulatory compliance data required by global pet food companies.

Supply chain innovation continues to play an equally important role. Digital traceability systems, quality certification programs, and standardized sourcing practices are enabling ingredient suppliers to demonstrate product consistency while supporting increasingly stringent procurement requirements.

The industry is simultaneously embracing sustainable production methods through the utilization of grape by-products generated by wine production, allowing manufacturers to reduce waste while creating premium botanical ingredients with strong environmental credentials.

Market Challenges & Restraints

Despite positive long-term growth prospects, market expansion faces several challenges. Regulatory approval remains one of the primary barriers, as pet food manufacturers require extensive safety documentation before introducing functional botanical ingredients into commercial formulations.

Ingredient standardization also presents a significant challenge. Variations in grape varieties, harvesting conditions, and extraction methods can influence polyphenol concentrations, requiring manufacturers to invest heavily in quality assurance and analytical testing.

In addition, premium botanical extracts generally command higher prices than conventional synthetic antioxidants, creating pricing pressure in cost-sensitive pet food segments.

Nevertheless, these challenges are simultaneously strengthening opportunities for established suppliers capable of delivering standardized ingredients, comprehensive technical documentation, and long-term supply reliability.

Segment Analysis

By product type, Dry Extract is projected to account for 64.7% of global market demand in 2026. Powder-based extracts remain highly preferred because they integrate efficiently into dry food manufacturing processes, offer superior storage stability, and simplify handling during premix production.

Liquid extracts continue gaining traction within wet food formulations and coating applications where rapid dispersion characteristics provide formulation advantages.

Based on application, Dry Food is expected to capture 57.0% of market demand. Premium kibble manufacturers increasingly utilize grape seed extract to reduce fat oxidation, preserve nutritional quality, and strengthen clean-label product positioning.

Treats and snacks also represent an expanding opportunity as manufacturers seek highly visible botanical ingredient claims that differentiate premium product offerings.

From a pet type perspective, dog food remains the dominant application due to larger production volumes and greater penetration of premium dry food formulations compared to other companion animal categories.

Access the Complete Report in PDF Format: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-840

Regional Analysis

North America continues to represent a highly attractive market due to premium pet food consumption and sophisticated regulatory oversight.

The United States is projected to register the fastest growth among major developed markets with a 23.8% CAGR through 2036, supported by increasing demand for premium dry food, botanical ingredients, and functional nutrition products.

India is forecast to expand at 15.4% CAGR, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing adoption of packaged pet food among first-time pet owners.

Japan is expected to grow at 13.4% CAGR, supported by aging pet populations and increasing demand for functional nutritional ingredients designed for companion animal wellness.

Germany is projected to expand at 7.5% CAGR, reflecting continued emphasis on clean-label pet food and traceable ingredient sourcing, while China is anticipated to record 7.1% CAGR as premium pet food sales accelerate through online retail channels.

The United Kingdom and Brazil are also expected to maintain steady growth, supported by premiumization trends and expanding domestic pet food production.

Competitive Landscape

Competition within the grape seed extract in pet food application market increasingly centers on ingredient standardization, regulatory documentation, formulation support, and supply reliability rather than pricing alone.

Leading suppliers continue investing in standardized extraction technologies, laboratory validation, and sustainable sourcing programs to differentiate their offerings.

Manufacturers capable of delivering consistent polyphenol concentrations, technical formulation guidance, and long-term supply agreements are expected to strengthen customer relationships with global pet food brands.

As premium pet nutrition expands worldwide, supplier differentiation will increasingly depend upon scientific validation, traceability, and quality assurance capabilities.

Leading Companies Analysis

Indena S.p.A. continues to strengthen its leadership through highly standardized grape seed extract technologies supported by proprietary manufacturing expertise.

Nexira remains a prominent supplier following the introduction of VinOgrape Plus, expanding its portfolio of standardized botanical extracts for functional applications.

Naturex, under Givaudan, leverages its global botanical ingredient expertise and established relationships within the nutrition sector to support premium pet food formulations.

Kemin Industries continues enhancing its competitive position through regulatory expertise and advanced antioxidant technologies for animal nutrition.

Other significant participants include Polyphenolics, Botanic Innovations LLC, Hunan NutraMax Inc., and Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, each focusing on specialized botanical extracts, sustainable sourcing strategies, and regional supply capabilities.

Investment & Strategic Developments

Recent industry developments continue highlighting strong investment across premium pet nutrition.

During July 2024, Omya partnered with Alvinesa Natural Ingredients to distribute upcycled grape-derived ingredients throughout the United States and Canada, strengthening access to sustainable botanical extracts.

General Mills completed its acquisition of Whitebridge Pet Brands in December 2024, reinforcing continued investment in premium pet nutrition categories.

In March 2026, Nestlé Purina inaugurated a new wet pet food manufacturing facility in Brazil, expanding regional production capacity and creating additional opportunities for premium functional ingredients.

These strategic investments demonstrate growing confidence in premium pet food demand and the long-term adoption of value-added botanical ingredients.

Future Outlook

The grape seed extract in pet food application market is expected to maintain steady expansion through 2036 as clean-label nutrition, sustainability initiatives, and premium pet food adoption continue reshaping ingredient procurement strategies.

Manufacturers capable of combining standardized polyphenol content, robust regulatory documentation, scientific validation, and sustainable sourcing practices are likely to strengthen their competitive positions.

As pet owners increasingly prioritize ingredient transparency and functional wellness, grape seed extract is expected to become an increasingly important botanical ingredient within premium pet food formulations worldwide.

Explore In-Depth Food & Beverage Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/food-and-beverage

Discover Future Market Insights' comprehensive research covering functional ingredients, botanical extracts, pet nutrition, food additives, and emerging clean-label market opportunities across global food industries.

FMI Custom Research: Strategic Intelligence for Confident Decision-Making

In today's evolving business landscape, organizations require more than syndicated market reports—they need actionable intelligence tailored to strategic priorities. FMI's Custom Research solutions combine primary research, industry expertise, competitive benchmarking, pricing analysis, customer intelligence, and market forecasting to help businesses identify growth opportunities, validate investments, and minimize strategic risk.

Key Executive Benefits

Decision-ready insights aligned with business objectives

Market opportunity validation before investment decisions

Competitive intelligence beyond syndicated research

Customer and procurement behavior analysis

Global expertise supported by extensive industry research coverage

Primary research with direct stakeholder engagement

Related Reports:

Pet Food Palatants Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-food-palatants-market

Pet Food Ingredients Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-food-ingredients-market

Pet Food Premix Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-food-premix-market

Pet Food Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-food-market

Pet Food Pulverizer Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-food-pulverizer-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, delivering actionable insights across diverse industries worldwide. Through a rigorous research methodology combining primary interviews, secondary research, and proprietary analytical frameworks, FMI helps organizations make confident strategic decisions supported by reliable market intelligence.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh

AVP – Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

For Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media: Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg