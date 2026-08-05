Insect-based Pet Food Market to Reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2036 as Novel-Protein Nutrition Gains Momentum in Pet Care | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insect-based pet food market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2026 to USD 4.0 billion by 2036, expanding at a 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The market outlook reflects rising adoption of insect protein as pet owners seek novel-protein alternatives to conventional animal-based ingredients, particularly for diets associated with digestive tolerance, sensitivities, and premium nutrition.

According to the report, black soldier fly is projected to account for 36.3% of insect type sales in 2026, while dry formats are expected to hold 44.2% of the product type segment. Increasing consumer interest in alternative proteins, functional nutrition claims, and convenient feeding formats is expected to support broader commercial adoption of insect-based pet food through 2036.

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Insect-based Pet Food Market Snapshot

Metric Value Market Value (2026) USD 1.5 Billion Forecast Value (2036) USD 4.0 Billion Market Value (2025) USD 1.4 Billion CAGR (2026–2036) 10.1 % Leading Insect Type Black Soldier Fly (36.3%) Leading Product Type Dry Formats (44.2%) Forecast Period 2026–2036

Future Market Insights notes that the insect-based pet food category is transitioning from sustainability-led experimentation toward practical novel-protein nutrition. As pet owners increasingly seek alternatives to conventional animal proteins, insect ingredients are gaining attention for their potential role in digestive-friendly, sensitivity-focused, and premium pet diets.

At the same time, increasing ingredient production capacity and the expansion of finished pet food formulations are expected to improve supply-side maturity. As manufacturers strengthen formulation capabilities and consumer education, insect-based pet food is likely to gain wider acceptance across premium pet nutrition channels.

"The insect-based pet food market is moving beyond sustainability-led trial and into practical nutrition positioning. Brands that connect insect protein with digestibility, allergy management, and repeat feeding formats are likely to gain stronger commercial traction," said Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant for Food and Beverage at Future Market Insights.

Insect-based Pet Food Market: Segment Analysis

Insect Type

Black soldier fly is projected to lead the insect type segment, accounting for approximately 36.3% of sales in 2026. Its availability, supply scalability, and formulation flexibility are expected to support continued adoption among pet food manufacturers seeking commercially viable novel-protein ingredients.

As ingredient suppliers expand production capabilities, black soldier fly protein is likely to gain greater integration across dry food, treats, and other insect-based pet nutrition formats.

Product Type

Dry formats are expected to account for approximately 44.2% of the product type segment in 2026, making them the leading format in the market.

Their advantages in storage, transportation, handling, shelf stability, and routine feeding are expected to support continued demand. Dry formats also provide brands with an accessible platform for introducing insect protein into everyday pet diets.

Functional and Nutritional Positioning

Hypoallergenic and digestive-health positioning is expected to become increasingly important as insect protein gains adoption in sensitivity-linked diets.

Brands are increasingly expected to connect insect protein with digestibility, alternative-protein nutrition, premium formulation, and allergy-management benefits, helping move the category beyond sustainability-focused messaging.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Future Market Insights attributes market growth primarily to the increasing demand for novel-protein diets and alternative animal protein sources in pet nutrition. Pet owners are becoming more attentive to ingredient quality, digestive tolerance, and specialized dietary requirements, creating opportunities for insect-based formulations.

Functional claims are also expected to support category conversion as brands position insect protein around digestive tolerance and premium nutrition. The development of scalable ingredient production and finished formulations is likely to strengthen buyer confidence and improve availability.

However, consumer awareness and education remain important challenges. Insect-based pet food continues to require stronger communication around nutritional value, product safety, palatability, and practical feeding benefits.

Future opportunities are emerging through ingredient supply expansion, hypoallergenic positioning, dry-format innovation, and premium pet nutrition formulations. Companies capable of combining reliable ingredient supply with effective consumer education are expected to strengthen their market position.

Insect-based Pet Food Market Value Analysis

The insect-based pet food market is moving from niche sustainability messaging toward premium novel-protein nutrition.

Demand is likely to rise as pet owners look for alternative proteins in diets linked to sensitivities and digestive needs. Adoption is expected to improve as dry formats make insect protein easier to purchase, store, and incorporate into routine feeding.

Spending is anticipated to be influenced by ingredient availability, formulation scale, functional product claims, and direct consumer education across premium pet food channels.

The market remains structurally mixed, with both ingredient-led and brand-led competition shaping category development. On the ingredient side, suppliers such as Innovafeed, EnviroFlight, Entomo Farms, Hexafly, NextProtein, Entobel, and Nutrition Technologies contribute to the upstream protein base required for wider formulation adoption.

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Regional Outlook

Future Market Insights observes that regional adoption is being shaped by differences in premium pet food demand, consumer awareness, and acceptance of alternative protein ingredients.

Germany is expected to lead listed country-level expansion, supported by premium pet food demand and early visibility of insect-protein products within the pet nutrition category.

France is also expected to record steady market expansion as alternative protein formats gain wider acceptance among pet owners and manufacturers.

Across major markets, companies with stronger ingredient supply networks, formulation capabilities, and consumer education strategies are expected to improve their competitive position.

Competitive Landscape

According to Future Market Insights, the competitive landscape comprises insect-protein ingredient suppliers, specialized pet food manufacturers, and consumer-facing pet nutrition brands focused on alternative proteins, premium formulations, functional benefits, and consumer education.

Key Companies Include:

Ingredient Suppliers

Innovafeed

EnviroFlight

Entomo Farms

Hexafly

NextProtein

Entobel

Nutrition Technologies

Pet Food and Consumer Brands

Yora

Tomojo

Jiminy's

Chippin

Green Petfood

Percuro

Petgood

Manufacturers and brands continue differentiating themselves through scalable insect-protein sourcing, novel-protein formulations, hypoallergenic positioning, functional nutrition claims, and consumer education initiatives.

Recent Industry Developments

Future Market Insights highlights several trends shaping the insect-based pet food market:

Pet food manufacturers are expanding the use of black soldier fly protein as a scalable novel-protein ingredient.

as a scalable novel-protein ingredient. Brands are increasingly positioning insect-based products around digestibility, sensitivity management, and premium nutrition rather than sustainability alone.

rather than sustainability alone. Dry pet food formats are supporting wider adoption by offering convenient storage, transportation, and routine feeding.

Ingredient suppliers are expanding production capabilities to improve the availability and consistency of insect-derived proteins.

Consumer-facing brands are investing in education to improve understanding of insect protein's nutritional and functional applications in pet diets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected size of the Insect-based Pet Food Market by 2036?

The market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2036.

What is the CAGR of the Insect-based Pet Food Market?

The market is expected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR between 2026 and 2036.

What was the market size in 2025?

The market was valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2025.

Which insect type leads the market?

Black soldier fly is projected to lead the insect type segment with approximately 36.3% share in 2026.

Which product type dominates the market?

Dry formats are projected to account for approximately 44.2% of the product type segment in 2026.

Which country is expected to lead listed country-level expansion?

Germany is expected to lead listed country-level expansion, supported by premium pet food demand and early visibility of insect-protein products.

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