Grand Launch | wire & Tube China 2026 Opens Visitor Registration

Pre-register now to secure global business orders

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitor pre-registration is now officially open for wire & Tube China 2026, the highly anticipated flagship shows for the wire, cable, tube and pipe industries. Organized by Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute Co., Ltd., Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Metallurgical Council of the China Council for the Promotion of Int'l Trade (MC-CCPIT), wire and Tube China will be held from September 21 to 24, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

With over two decades of proven success, wire & Tube China has established itself as a globally recognized industry barometer. The 2026 edition will be held on a larger scale with an even stronger lineup, showcasing the strength and dynamism of China's market to global audiences. Covering over 115,000 square meters across 10 halls at SNIEC, the show will bring together more than 1,600 leading exhibitors from around the world—creating a fully integrated, one-stop sourcing platform spanning the value chain of the wire, cable, tube and pipe industries.

Pre-register Now for Exclusive Benefits

Pre-register today to enjoy a seamless visit and unlock exclusive rewards.

Skip the queues and make the most of your visit!

Visitor Registration:

wire China: https://dwz.cn/vm2VDuKE

Tube China: https://www.tubechina.net/visitor/en/reg

Concurrent Events at wire China 2026

China Wire & Cable Industry Conference 2026

Wire & Cable Technical Seminar (Industry Forum)

Award Ceremony for "Most Competitive Enterprises in China's Wire & Cable Industry 2026"

Release of the Top 100 Most Competitive Enterprises in China's Wire & Cable Industry 2026

wire China "Factory Open House"

wire China products display routes

In addition, wire China 2026 will collaborate with the International Wire Machinery Association (IWMA) to introduce the Wire & Cable Innovation Hub. Featuring special exhibits and seminars, the Hub will offer in-depth insights into key industry topics, emerging trends, and the evolution of technologies shaping the global wire and cable sector.

Concurrent Events at Tube China 2026

China International Steel Tube & Pipe Summit

Green Automotive and Tube Technology Innovation Forum

Seminar on Application of Tube Products & Technologies in the Marine Industry

International Titanium Tube and Rod Industry Chain Development Forum

More exciting events and exclusive visitor benefits will be announced soon, stay tuned!

Ms. Vivian Huang

Tel: +86 21 6169 8317

Email: vivian.huang@mds.cn

Website: www.mds.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968747/20260428093135_14_1549.jpg