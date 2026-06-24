Global Edtech Market Size to Hit USD 877.84 Billion by 2031 -- Rise of Subscription-Based Learning Models Drives Recurring Revenue Growth | Arizton

Edtech Market Industry Size & Forecast, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share 2026–2031.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research highlights a shift in the EdTech market toward recurring revenue models, enterprise learning adoption, and skills-focused education. Reflecting these trends, the global EdTech market Size was valued at USD 416.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 877.84 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.25%.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Edtech Market

Pages – 236

Company – 111

Segment – 4

Global Edtech Market Snapshot

Market Size (2031) USD 877.84 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 416.10 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 13.25 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Type, Sector, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

Recurring Revenue Becomes a Strategic Priority for EdTech Companies

EdTech companies are increasingly transitioning from one-time course purchases to subscription-based models to improve revenue visibility, customer retention, and long-term profitability. With the market becoming more competitive, providers are expanding access to learning content, assessments, certifications, and digital tools through recurring subscription plans. This approach creates more predictable revenue streams while reducing reliance on seasonal or transaction-driven sales. Recent results from leading players such as Duolingo, Udemy, and Skillsoft demonstrate that subscription-led models are becoming a key driver of financial resilience, stronger margins, and sustainable growth across the EdTech industry.

Competitor Highlights:

Udemy: In FY2025, subscriptions accounted for 72% of total revenue, with subscription revenue growing 8% YoY. The company also significantly improved profitability, reflecting its continued focus on recurring revenue and margin expansion.

Duolingo: Reported 41% revenue growth and 46% subscription revenue growth in 2025, supported by record profitability and higher full-year guidance, highlighting the strength of its subscription-led business model.

Skillsoft: Generated $531.0 million in revenue in FY2025, with subscription and SaaS revenue contributing approximately 72% of total revenue. While overall revenue declined, subscription revenue remained stable, helping offset a sharper decline in non-subscription revenue.

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AI-Powered Personalization Becomes Central to EdTech Value Proposition

Artificial intelligence is transforming how EdTech platforms attract, engage, and retain learners. Rather than offering standardized learning paths, providers are increasingly using AI to tailor content, assessments, and learning support to individual user needs. This shift is improving learner outcomes while helping educators streamline routine tasks and focus on higher-value instruction. Growing investment in AI-enabled learning experiences reflects a broader industry focus on engagement, retention, and measurable learning effectiveness, making personalization a critical competitive factor across the EdTech market.

Institutional and Enterprise Demand Emerges as a Key Growth Driver in EdTech

Institutional and enterprise customers are becoming increasingly important to EdTech revenue growth. Demand for workforce training, professional certification, compliance learning, digital assessment, and employee upskilling solutions continues to expand across corporate and public-sector organizations. Compared with individual learners, these customers typically generate larger contract values, higher retention rates, and more predictable revenue streams. Growing investment in workforce development and digital learning infrastructure is accelerating B2B adoption, positioning enterprise and academic customers as a major source of long-term growth across the EdTech market

China and India Remain Central to APAC's EdTech Expansion

APAC accounts for over 45% of the global EdTech market, with regional growth increasingly influenced by two distinct forces: China's market scalea and India's growth momentum. China remains the largest revenue-generating market, supported by its extensive digital education ecosystem and broad learner base. India, meanwhile, is emerging as a key growth market, driven by rising demand for digital learning, workforce skilling, and employability-focused education. Combined with steady institutional spending across developed APAC markets, this balance of market leadership and growth potential continues to strengthen the region's position in the global EdTech industry.

Global Edtech Market Segmentation & Forecast

Type : The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of around 50%.

: The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of around 50%. Sector : The K-12 segment accounted for the largest global edtech market share.

: The K-12 segment accounted for the largest global edtech market share. End-User : The individual segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period.

: The individual segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period. Geography: APAC dominates the global EdTech market with a share of over 45%.

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Major Players in the Edtech Market

Key Vendors

Codemao

TAL Education

Elice

Headway Inc.

Ten Thousand Coffees

Passage

Stepful

Arduino

Wiley

Vitru

Mathflat

Ellucian

Other Prominent Vendors

Udacity

Thinkfic

Emeritus

UpGrad

Memrise

Articulate

Plural Sight

Age of Learning

Instructure

360 Learning

Civitas

Future Learn

Docebo

Xello

Degreed

2U

Goodwall

Treehouse

Classover

Lecturio

Instride

Boxlight

Matific

3P Learning

Classdojo

Xuetangx

Panopto

Codesignal

AcadeMedia

Loft Dynamics

Noredink

Cengage

Pickatale

Yuanfudao

Pebble

Formative

Morressier

Mocking Bird

Atom Learning

Red Shelf

Embrace

Skilljar

Brio

Flywire

Kahoot

Mindstone

AMOpportunities

Bettermarks

Knowbe4

Collegevine

NewTedu

ST Unitas

Curriculum Associates

Influential

Education.com

Nerdy

17 Zuoye

Kiddom

Interview Kickstart

Sanoma

Reselia

Cyberguru

Turnitin

Tutored by Teachers

Agora

Acadeum

Digischool

Cake

Offee

Arco

Google Education

Strivr

Lingokids

Hoxhunt

Quizlet

Pearson

Medway

Forta

Chegg

Skillsoft

Coursera

Udemy

Acorns

Bright Horizons

Duolingo

Great Minds

Techwolf

Xueleyun

Xeropan

Seismic

Coach Hub

Allen

Creative Live

Intuitivo

Uolo

Applyboard

Klaxoon

Compass Education

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global edtech market?

What is the growth rate of the global edtech market?

What are the key trends in the global edtech market?

Which type segment provides more business opportunities in the global edtech market?

Who are the key vendors in the global edtech market?

Which region dominates the global edtech market?

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