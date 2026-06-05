TAIPEI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, continues to redefine the PC DIY market at COMPUTEX 2026 with its latest aesthetic-focused PC builds. The sleek STEALTH and the elegant WOOD series are introduced to meet the growing demand for visually refined and personalized PC setups. GIGABYTE also collaborates with more than 20 leading chassis partners to showcase PC builds that combine uncompromising performance with aesthetic design.

GIGABYTE Showcases Sleek STEALTH and Elegant WOOD PC Builds at COMPUTEX 2026

Originating from Project STEALTH, first introduced in 2022, the STEALTH concept pioneered the industry's reverse-connector motherboard design for more streamlined PC assembly and personalized decoration with more front-side space. At COMPUTEX 2026, GIGABYTE demonstrates the latest evolution of STEALTH builds with its reverse-connector B850M AORUS STEALTH ICE motherboard and AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 STEALTH ICE graphics card for minimalist layouts. In addition to supporting its own chassis lineup, GIGABYTE also expands the STEALTH ecosystem with more than 10 renowned chassis manufacturers, including Corsair, LIAN LI, InWin, Montech, Thermaltake, Cooler Master, HYTE, and more. The partnership makes the Project STEALTH the most compatible and flexible solution for cableless PC builds across the market.

Alongside the sleek STEALTH builds, GIGABYTE also introduces the elegant WOOD series lineup, blending Zen-inspired aesthetics with natural materials to bring warmth and organic beauty into a modern PC setup. The wood texture transforms cold hardware into elegant lifestyle creations, creating a harmonious combination of natural textures and high-performance computing. To further elevate the wooden aesthetic concept, GIGABYTE collaborates with Noctua and TRYX during COMPUTEX 2026, presenting wood-themed PC builds with refined craftsmanship and uncompromising performance of the X870E AERO X3D WOOD series motherboard.

To experience the sleek STEALTH and elegant WOOD PC builds, please visit GIGABYTE Consumer Booth #M0520 at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F during COMPUTEX 2026, or explore more product information on the official website.