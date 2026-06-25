TAIPEI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the availability of the MO32U24. This 32-inch 240Hz 4K gaming monitor is built to deliver ultra-smooth visual performance, featuring a QD-OLED panel with Advanced ObsidianShield film that deepens perceived blacks and contrast while keeping colors vivid during use. MO32U24 is further backed by GIGABYTE's exclusive picture-quality tuning for both HDR and SDR content to bring out the perfected performance of OLED, and inherits proprietary Tactical Features for responsive in-game control.

GIGABYTE 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED 4K Gaming Monitor MO32U24 Now Available with Ultra-Smooth Visual Excellence

The MO32U24 delivers top-tier OLED performance by leveraging Advanced ObsidianShield film to increase perceived black levels by up to 40% while preserving deep blacks and vivid colors even under strong ambient light. In addition, the upgraded 3H surface hardness improves everyday durability with 2.5x greater scratch resistance. Certified with VESA ClearMR 13000 and an outstanding 0.03ms GTG response time, it eliminates motion blur for absolute clarity. Visuals are further refined by VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring lifelike color reproduction.

To adapt across scenarios, the MO32U24 is paired with intelligent picture-quality tuning. For HDR content, HyperNits technology boosts the overall brightness of HDR content in Peak 1300 mode while preserving highlight details, with High and Medium modes for different lighting preferences. For SDR content, AI Picture Mode automatically applies the best fine-tuned display mode in real time based on the user's activity. In competitive gameplay, Tactical Features provide immediate control through Tactical Switch 2.0 for screen size and aspect ratio switching, while Ultra Clear reduces motion blur for cleaner motion, and AI Black Equalizer reveals critical details in dark scenes automatically.

For long-term reliability, the MO32U24 integrates a silent, fanless thermal solution with a graphene thermal film, along with AI OLED Care, which manages panel maintenance to help reduce burn-in risk. For user comfort, all-around eye care includes low blue light and flicker-free certified by TÜV Rheinland and OLED VRR Anti-Flicker to precisely adjust the VRR range, mitigating screen flicker. For more information, please visit the product page. Final configurations and availability may vary by region and local retail/e-tail channels.

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