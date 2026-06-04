TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, showcases its CQDIMM-enabled Z890 Plus series motherboards at COMPUTEX 2026, led by the Z890 AORUS TACHYON DUO X ICE. Designed for mainstream gamers and performance-focused users, the lineup supports full-capacity 256GB dual-DIMM DDR5 configurations and industry-leading memory speeds up to 10,400 MT/s through GIGABYTE's exclusive D5 DUO X Technology. At COMPUTEX 2026, GIGABYTE further strengthens the CQDIMM ecosystem through collaborations with leading memory partners, demonstrating the evolution of high-capacity, high-frequency DDR5 platforms.

GIGABYTE Showcases Industry-leading CQDIMM Performance and Ecosystem Expansion at COMPUTEX 2026

At the core of the showcase is CQDIMM Technology, enabling full 256GB capacity with two 128GB CQDIMM modules for uncompromising performance without tradeoffs between capacity and speed. To fully unlock this capability, GIGABYTE integrates its exclusive D5 DUO X Technology, combining optimized motherboard circuit design and advanced BIOS tuning. The refined circuit design reduces memory channel loading and enhances signal integrity, while BIOS tuning intelligently manages timing, signal synchronization, and voltage behavior to ensure stable high-frequency operation. Supported models include the Z890 AORUS TACHYON DUO X ICE, Z890 AORUS ELITE DUO X, and Z890M FORCE DUO X WIFI7.

To further enhance system performance, GIGABYTE introduces AI-enhanced platform optimization technologies across the Z890 Plus series. Ultra Turbo Mode intelligently optimizes CPU and memory frequencies with a single click, boosting performance by up to 40% while enabling DDR5 overclocking up to 10,400 MT/s. Multiple presets are available for different usage scenarios, including Intel 200S Boost for instant gaming performance improvements, Turbo Mode for higher FPS gains, and Extreme Mode for supreme performance tuning. Combined with AI-enhanced BIOS optimization and EZ-DIY innovations, the platform delivers a more accessible and user-friendly experience for gamers and PC builders.

GIGABYTE also expands the CQDIMM ecosystem through close collaboration with leading memory brands, including BIWIN, CORSAIR, G.SKILL, KINGSTON, TeamGroup, V-COLOR, and XPG. These partnerships help validate high-frequency DDR5 performance across various memory modules, broaden ecosystem compatibility, and strengthen platform readiness for AI computing, gaming, content creation, and multitasking workloads.

Experience the CQDIMM showcase at the GIGABYTE Consumer Booth #M0520 during COMPUTEX 2026. For more information, please visit the official GIGABYTE website: https://bit.ly/COMPUTEX_2026_GIGABYTE_Consumer_ww_cqdimm_ecosystem

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