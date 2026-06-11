TAIPEI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the availability of the GIGABYTE AERO X16, an ultra-thin Copilot+ PC that combines mobility, AI performance, and creator-friendly features in a versatile design. Featuring WINDFORCE Infinity cooling and GIGABYTE's exclusive GiMATE AI agent, the AERO X16 ensures seamless productivity, content creation, and entertainment experience.

GIGABYTE Announces AERO X16 Now Available, Bringing Next-Gen AI Performance to an Ultra-Thin Copilot+ PC

Engineered for next-generation AI workloads, AERO X16 features up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 processor and scales up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU with 85W Max TGP, delivering strong on-device AI performance for professionals, project-based users, creators, and casual gamers. With 12GB VRAM, it enhances DLSS 4.5 experiences for higher picture quality in AAA games while enabling larger LLM workloads to run locally.

Beyond Copilot+ features such as Cocreator, AI photo creation, restyle image, and Live Captions with real-time translation operating on the NPU, GIGABYTE introduces its own GiMATE AI Agent for advanced hardware and software control. GiMATE expands its capabilities with GiMATE Creator for streamlined local generative image workflows, and GiMATE Coder for natural-language code generation and optimization, seamlessly integrated with Visual Studio Code for faster debugging and iteration.

The AERO X16 combines an ultra-thin 16.75mm profile with a lightweight 1.9kg design while delivering powerful performance. To support consistent performance in a thin chassis, the WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system provides 100W thermal capacity, powered by 3D VortX air-channeling, dual slim fans, and four heat pipes, while enabling 0dB ambient operation and an Icy Touch WASD cool zone. The 16:10 2.5K 165Hz IPS display features 100% sRGB and Pantone® Validated color accuracy. The laptop also comes with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, TÜV Rheinland® eye comfort certification, and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio for an enhanced viewing and listening experience.

AERO X16 supports up to 14 hours of battery life with fast charging, complemented by a Golden Curve Keyboard with RGB dynamic lighting. It is available in Lunar White and Space Gray, both featuring an iridescent NIL-crafted nameplate and an anodized sandblasted texture for a refined finish. For more information, please visit the official website. Final configurations and sales timing may vary by region and local retailers or e-tailers.

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