Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Device Market to Reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2036 as Advanced Reflux Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Procedures Improve Treatment Outcomes

NEWARK, Del., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Device Market, according to Future Market Insights, is entering a stable growth phase, driven by increasing adoption of reflux diagnostic tools, growing demand for minimally invasive anti-reflux procedures, and expanding hospital endoscopy infrastructure. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 1.9 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The market is evolving as healthcare providers increasingly prioritize objective reflux confirmation before selecting advanced treatment pathways. Device-assisted reflux management is gaining traction as physicians seek reliable diagnostic evidence through pH monitoring, manometry, and upper GI visualization.

Demand growth is being supported by rising GERD prevalence, increasing endoscopy volumes, and growing adoption of fundoplication and sphincter augmentation procedures in patients with persistent symptoms unresponsive to medication.

As clinical complexity increases, manufacturers with strong diagnostic platforms, physician training programs, reliable service networks, and minimally invasive treatment technologies are expected to secure long-term competitive advantage.

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Market Overview

The GERD device market has become one of the most strategically important segments within gastrointestinal diagnostics and treatment. Market value is increasingly driven by advanced diagnostic systems that improve reflux confirmation accuracy and treatment devices that reduce long-term symptom burden.

The market is expected to rise from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 1.9 billion by 2036, supported by rising diagnostic demand and increasing adoption of device-assisted reflux interventions.

Unlike pharmaceutical therapies, GERD devices require specialized equipment, procedural expertise, and trained gastroenterology teams. Consequently, market leadership increasingly depends on suppliers capable of combining device innovation with workflow optimization and clinical support.

Key Growth Drivers

A major growth catalyst is the increasing need for objective reflux confirmation before advanced treatment decisions. Physicians are increasingly relying on pH monitoring, manometry, and endoscopy to distinguish GERD from other overlapping gastrointestinal and throat conditions.

Minimally invasive anti-reflux procedures are another major driver. Procedures such as fundoplication and magnetic sphincter augmentation offer long-term symptom control for refractory patients while reducing recovery time.

Growing hospital investments in upper GI imaging and diagnostic infrastructure are also accelerating device adoption by improving access to integrated diagnosis and treatment.

Rising GERD prevalence globally is further supporting market growth, especially as persistent reflux is increasingly associated with complications such as esophagitis and Barrett's esophagus.

Technology & Innovation Trends

Innovation in the GERD device market is centered around patient-friendly diagnostics, minimally invasive procedures, and procedural efficiency .

. Wireless pH monitoring systems are improving diagnostic accuracy while enhancing patient comfort compared to traditional catheter-based systems.

are improving diagnostic accuracy while enhancing patient comfort compared to traditional catheter-based systems. Advanced endoscopic visualization platforms are improving esophageal assessment and procedural planning, allowing clinicians to better identify anatomical reflux causes.

are improving esophageal assessment and procedural planning, allowing clinicians to better identify anatomical reflux causes. Minimally invasive treatment technologies, including magnetic sphincter augmentation and radiofrequency ablation , are gaining adoption by offering lower procedural burden and faster recovery.

and , are gaining adoption by offering lower procedural burden and faster recovery. Digital workflow integration and procedure guidance tools are becoming increasingly important for improving treatment precision and clinical outcomes.

Analyst Perspective

"GERD device demand is becoming an extension of structured reflux care rather than a substitute for medicine. Device adoption increases after persistent symptoms and stronger diagnostic proof from endoscopy or pH monitoring. Suppliers offering reliable diagnostics, procedural training, and service support will gain stronger hospital preference," says FMI Analyst Anurag Sharma.

Market Challenges & Restraints

Despite stable growth potential, the market faces several structural challenges.

One major barrier is the high cost of advanced GERD procedures and implantable systems. Hospitals require specialized surgeons and sufficient procedure volume to justify investment.

Pricing pressure remains another major restraint, particularly as healthcare providers face reimbursement limitations and stricter capital expenditure controls.

Training complexity also constrains adoption, especially for advanced reflux procedures requiring specialized surgical expertise.

Regulatory approval requirements for novel treatment systems further increase commercialization timelines and market entry barriers.

Segment Analysis

The GERD device market is segmented by product type, procedure, end user, technology, distribution channel, and region.

By Product Type

Esophagoscopes and gastroscopes are projected to account for 42.0% market share in 2026, supported by strong demand for upper GI visualization in reflux diagnosis.

Other major product segments include:

Manometry Systems

pH Monitoring Systems

Fundoplication Devices

Sphincter Augmentation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

By Procedure

Fundoplication procedures are projected to account for 35.0% market share in 2026, supported by refractory GERD cases requiring anatomical correction.

Other key procedures include:

Diagnostic Procedures

Radiofrequency Thermal Ablation

Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation

By End User

Hospitals are expected to dominate demand with 60.0% market share in 2026, driven by integrated diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

Other end users include:

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Technology

Minimally invasive technology is projected to account for 45.0% market share in 2026, driven by faster recovery and lower procedural burden.

Other technologies include:

Endoscopic Technology

Implantable Technology

Energy-Based Technology

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales are expected to dominate with 58.0% market share in 2026, supported by account-based hospital procurement.

Other channels include:

Distributors

Online Channels

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Regional Analysis

Regional growth increasingly depends on healthcare infrastructure, reflux diagnostic access, procedural capacity, and reimbursement dynamics.

United States remains the fastest-growing major market and is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR through 2036, supported by broad reflux testing access and advanced procedural availability.

remains the fastest-growing major market and is expected to grow at through 2036, supported by broad reflux testing access and advanced procedural availability. India is the second-fastest growing market with 4.5% CAGR , driven by expanding hospital endoscopy infrastructure and rising private healthcare investments.

is the second-fastest growing market with , driven by expanding hospital endoscopy infrastructure and rising private healthcare investments. China is forecast to grow at 3.6% CAGR , benefiting from structured medical device regulations and growing hospital diagnostic capacity.

is forecast to grow at , benefiting from structured medical device regulations and growing hospital diagnostic capacity. Brazil is projected to expand at 3.2% CAGR , supported by private hospital investments and stronger device traceability regulations.

is projected to expand at , supported by private hospital investments and stronger device traceability regulations. France, Germany, and United Kingdom maintain stable growth driven primarily by replacement demand and selective procedural upgrades.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying among global endoscopy manufacturers and specialized GERD device providers.

Competitive advantage increasingly depends on:

Diagnostic accuracy

Imaging quality

Procedural efficiency

Training support

Service reliability

As hospital procurement becomes more outcome-driven, suppliers must deliver value beyond standalone hardware.

Leading Companies Analysis

Key market participants include Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and PENTAX Medical, all of which maintain strong endoscopy portfolios and global service reach.

Other important participants include:

KARL STORZ

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Merit Medical Systems

LABORIE

Diversatek

Investment & Strategic Developments

Investment activity is accelerating in wireless reflux diagnostics, minimally invasive treatment systems, and procedural workflow optimization.

Strategic focus is increasingly shifting toward improving diagnostic confidence and procedural efficiency.

Long-term investment is also focused on reducing procedural complexity and expanding access to advanced reflux care across ambulatory and regional centers.

Investors are paying close attention to diagnostic innovation, clinical evidence, and service coverage, as these factors strongly influence long-term commercial success.

Conclusion

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Device Market is transitioning from a niche reflux treatment segment into a high-value diagnostic and procedural care market.

With the market projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 1.9 billion by 2036, long-term growth remains steady.

Demand is increasingly tied to diagnostic precision, minimally invasive treatment pathways, and operational reliability rather than conventional equipment alone. Companies capable of combining device innovation with strong clinical support and service infrastructure will be best positioned to lead the next phase of market growth.

Future Outlook

The MRI market is expected to become increasingly technology-driven over the next decade.

Future growth will be shaped by:

Expansion of AI reconstruction

Growth of low-helium MRI systems

Increased portable MRI adoption

Faster scan workflows

Stronger hospital replacement demand

The industry is likely to continue shifting toward high-efficiency imaging platforms with improved throughput and lower operational complexity.

Conclusion

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market is transitioning from a conventional equipment replacement market into a high-value technology-driven diagnostic segment.

With the market projected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2026 to USD 10.2 billion by 2036, long-term growth remains steady.

Demand is increasingly tied to scan efficiency, AI-enabled workflows, and operational reliability rather than conventional hardware alone. Companies capable of combining imaging innovation with strong service and workflow support will be best positioned to lead the next phase of market growth.

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