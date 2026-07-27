Food Allergy Market on the Rise: 5 Emerging Therapies to Watch | DelveInsight

The food allergy market landscape is advancing through a robust clinical pipeline, with key programs being developed by companies such as DBV Technologies (Viaskin [DBV712] Peanut Patch), Novartis (Remibrutinib), Aravax (PVX108), ALK-Abelló (Sublingual Immunotherapy Tablet), InnoUp Farma (INP20), Allergy Therapeutics (VLP Peanut), Intrommune Therapeutics (INT301), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Linvoseltamab + Dupilumab), RAPT Therapeutics (RPT904), and several other innovators.

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The current standard of care for food allergy focuses on strict avoidance of the offending allergen and the prompt use of an adrenaline auto-injector (AAI) in the event of an allergic reaction. While antihistamines, corticosteroids, and bronchodilators are frequently used to manage associated symptoms, these agents do not treat anaphylaxis and should only be considered adjunctive therapies alongside epinephrine.

Epinephrine remains the first-line treatment for anaphylaxis and should be administered either intramuscularly (IM) or intravenously (IV), with IM injection into the lateral thigh being the preferred approach due to its rapid onset and ease of administration. IV epinephrine is generally reserved for hospitalized patients under close clinical monitoring. Emerging needle-free alternatives, including intranasal and sublingual epinephrine formulations, are expected to reshape future prescribing practices by improving convenience, addressing needle anxiety, and reducing the burden associated with carrying injectable devices.

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Although allergen avoidance remains the cornerstone of disease management, innovative therapeutic strategies are being developed to modify the underlying allergic response. Oral immunotherapy (OIT), which involves the gradual administration of increasing amounts of food allergens, has demonstrated encouraging clinical outcomes in desensitizing patients. However, broader adoption of OIT continues to face challenges, including optimizing patient selection based on allergy phenotype, determining the most appropriate age for treatment initiation, and expanding efficacy beyond peanut allergy to additional food allergens.

At present, peanut allergen powder (PALFORZIA), omalizumab (XOLAIR), and the epinephrine nasal spray (NEFFY) represent the key approved therapies for food allergy management. PALFORZIA is indicated specifically for peanut allergy, whereas XOLAIR has received approval for reducing allergic reactions across multiple food allergens.

The food allergy pipeline continues to expand with several investigational therapies under clinical evaluation. Companies actively advancing novel treatment candidates include DBV Technologies (Viaskin [DBV712] Peanut Patch), Novartis (remibrutinib), Aravax (PVX108), ALK-Abelló (Sublingual Immunotherapy Tablet), InnoUp Farma (INP20), Allergy Therapeutics (VLP Peanut), Intrommune Therapeutics (INT301), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (linvoseltamab in combination with dupilumab), RAPT Therapeutics (RPT904), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager, Forecasting at DelveInsight, stated that the launch of first-in-class therapies, improved genetic testing, and rising disease awareness are expected to drive steady growth in the 7MM food allergy market from 2022–2036, with strong commercial implications for both marketed products and emerging pipelines.

Industry activity has also intensified through strategic acquisitions. GSK has strengthened its presence in the food allergy market through the acquisition of RAPT Therapeutics, gaining access to ozureprubart and further expanding its immunology portfolio. Meanwhile, Novartis' oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, remibrutinib, demonstrated encouraging efficacy in Phase II studies involving peanut allergy. Despite its rapid onset of action and convenient oral administration, long-term use, particularly in pediatric populations, continues to be evaluated due to potential concerns regarding immune system development.

Reflecting sustained innovation and increasing commercial opportunities, DelveInsight estimates that the food allergy market across the seven major markets, comprising the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, was valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2025. The market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period through 2036, driven by the introduction of novel therapies, expanding indications, and growing awareness of food allergy management.

Below, we highlight 5 emerging therapies poised to reshape the future of food allergy management.

DBV Technologies' Viaskin (DBV712 and DBV135) peanut and milk patch

Phase III (for peanut allergy); Phase I/II (milk allergy)

DBV Technologies is advancing its proprietary epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) platform through the development of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, both designed to deliver controlled amounts of food allergens via a wearable skin patch to promote immune desensitization while reducing the risk of systemic allergic reactions commonly associated with oral immunotherapy.

Viaskin Peanut is an investigational EPIT candidate being developed for the treatment of peanut allergy in young children. The therapy delivers small quantities of peanut protein through the skin, enabling gradual immune tolerance without the need for oral allergen exposure. Currently in Phase III clinical development, Viaskin Peanut is being positioned as a convenient, non-invasive, and patient-friendly option for long-term peanut allergy management.

Viaskin Milk is an investigational EPIT patch intended for patients with cow's milk allergy. By administering low doses of milk allergen through the skin, the therapy seeks to induce progressive immune desensitization while potentially offering an improved safety profile compared with oral immunotherapy. Viaskin Milk is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

In March 2026, according to the company's quarterly report, DBV Technologies entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Fareva La Vallée (FLV). Under the eight-year agreement, which includes an option for a two-year renewal, FLV will exclusively manufacture and supply the Viaskin Peanut source material for DBV Technologies throughout the contract term.

As per Thakur, the anticipated launch of Viaskin is expected to intensify competition in the food allergy treatment landscape during the latter half of the forecast period. By 2036, Viaskin is projected to generate the highest revenue among all food allergy therapies in the United States, followed by epinephrine, reflecting its strong commercial potential and growing role in the evolving treatment paradigm.

Aquestive Therapeutics' Epinephrine Sublingual Film (ANAPHYLM)

Phase III

ANAPHYLM (AQST-109) is an investigational polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug being developed by Aquestive Therapeutics for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The thin, postage-stamp-sized oral film weighs less than an ounce and begins dissolving immediately upon contact, eliminating the need for water or swallowing. Its compact packaging, which is thinner than a standard credit card, is designed for convenient portability and durability under environmental conditions such as rain and sunlight exposure.

Aquestive is developing ANAPHYLM using its proprietary PharmFilm technology to address the need for a convenient oral epinephrine formulation. The U.S. FDA has conditionally accepted the trade name ANAPHYLM for AQST-109, with final approval contingent upon regulatory approval of the product. The candidate is currently in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of food allergy–associated severe allergic reactions.

Novartis' Remibrutinib (LOU064)

Phase II

Remibrutinib (RHAPSIDO), developed by Novartis, is an investigational oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that targets mast cell and basophil activation, key drivers of allergic and inflammatory responses. The therapy is being investigated across several immune-mediated conditions, including food allergy, where it has demonstrated rapid symptom relief, durable efficacy, and a favorable safety profile. In the United States, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, collaborate on the development and co-promotion of omalizumab. Remibrutinib is currently undergoing Phase II clinical evaluation for food allergy. According to Novartis' Q4 2025 presentation, released in February 2026, the therapy achieved positive Phase II results, with the initiation of Phase III clinical development anticipated in the second half of 2026 (H2 2026).

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Aravax's PVX108

Phase II

PVX108 is a next-generation immunotherapy developed to retrain the immune system through the administration of engineered peptides that selectively target T cells, with the goal of modifying the underlying immune response responsible for allergic disease. Unlike most approved and investigational therapies for peanut allergy, PVX108 does not incorporate peanut proteins, potentially reducing the risk of severe allergic reactions and eliminating the need for the complex dose-escalation regimens associated with conventional allergen-based immunotherapies. The therapy is currently being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for food allergy. According to the company's presentation released in May 2026, results from the ongoing Phase II study evaluating a simplified once-monthly dosing regimen are anticipated later in 2026.

According to Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, if upcoming Phase II results demonstrate meaningful clinical efficacy, PVX108 could represent a significant future treatment option in the peanut allergy therapeutic landscape.

GSK's Ozureprubart (GSK6775388/RPT904)

Phase II

RPT904 is a novel half-life–extended monoclonal antibody that selectively targets free human IgE, a central mediator of allergic diseases. The therapy is being developed initially for the treatment of food allergy and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), with potential expansion into other allergic inflammatory conditions. In a first-in-human study involving healthy volunteers, RPT904 demonstrated prolonged pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic activity compared with the first-generation anti-IgE monoclonal antibody omalizumab (XOLAIR). The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial for food allergy.

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in food allergy @ Food Allergy Clinical Trials

Source: Food Allergy Market Report

Food Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key food allergy companies, including ARS Pharmaceuticals, Alfresa Pharma, Roche, Stallergenes Greer, DBV Technologies, Aquestive Therapeutics, Aravax, Siolta Therapeutics, GSK, Cue Biopharma, N-Fold, InnoUp Farma, Allergy Therapeutics, UKKO, Bryn Pharma, Poplar Therapeutics, Inimmune, Novartis (Excellergy), Intrommune Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Moonlight Therapeutics, Mabylon AG, Insignis Therapeutics, ALK-Abello, Cambridge Allergy, Prota Therapeutics, and others.

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