Flexible Packaging Market to Hit USD 320.57 Billion by 2031 as 90% of Consumers Demand Sustainable Packaging - Arizton

Flexible Packaging Market size, regional outlook, growth drivers, and competitive landscape: 2026–2031 forecast.

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global flexible packaging market is expected to reach USD 320.57 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. As packaging priorities continue to evolve, flexible formats are gaining attention for their ability to reduce material consumption while maintaining product protection and operational efficiency. This is supporting broader adoption across food, healthcare, personal care, and industrial end markets.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Flexible Packaging Market

Pages – 318

Region- 5

Company – 80

Segment – 5

Global Flexible Packaging Market Snapshot

Market Size (2031) USD 320.57 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 242 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 4.80 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Product, Material, Application, Consumer Flexible Packaging, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

Strategic Trends Transforming Flexible Packaging Market

Sustainability-led redesign is strengthening flexible packaging adoption as brands shift toward recyclable, downgauged, compostable, and mono-material formats. Shorr Packaging's 2025 report found that 90% of consumers are more likely to buy from brands using sustainable packaging, while 54% had purchased such products in the previous six months.

Shelf-life extension remains a key demand driver as brands seek packaging that protects products from oxygen, moisture, and contamination. UNEP estimates that food loss and waste account for 8%–10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the importance of protective packaging solutions.

E-commerce and delivery-led retail are increasing demand for lighter, right-sized, and lower-waste packaging. Amazon reported avoiding 4.2 million metric tons of packaging materials since 2015 and reducing global single-use plastic delivery packaging by 16.4% in 2024.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical demand is reinforcing flexible packaging adoption across hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, and home-care settings. With one in six people globally expected to be aged 60 or older by 2030 and over two million medical technologies used across care environments, demand is rising for sterile and user-friendly packaging.

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Flexible Packaging Manufacturers are Turning to AI for Yield and Quality Gains

AI adoption in flexible packaging is increasingly focused on improving production performance, reducing waste, and maintaining quality at higher operating speeds. Manufacturers are using intelligent machine systems to improve print consistency, reduce changeover time, and maintain stable film handling during production. This is becoming increasingly important as packaging lines manage higher throughput and material variations. Companies are also seeing measurable gains. For instance, Siemens' packaging application with Sollas increased throughput from 120 to 160 boxes per minute while improving foil unwinding consistency, showing how smarter machine control can improve both output and packaging quality.

Flexible Packaging Demand is Concentrating Across Key Markets

APAC (38% Market Share): APAC remains the largest flexible packaging market, supported by packaged food demand, e-commerce growth, recyclable packaging policies, and expanding converting capacity across major manufacturing hubs.

China & India: China and India continue to drive APAC growth through large consumer bases, rising packaged food demand, quick-commerce expansion, and increasing domestic packaging production.

Europe (Second-Largest Market): Europe's market growth is increasingly shaped by recyclability, lower-plastic packaging, and circular material use as brands and regulators strengthen sustainability commitments.

Germany: Germany remains a key market due to its strong food and pharmaceutical sectors, advanced recycling infrastructure, and growing demand for mono-material and recyclable packaging formats.

Get detailed Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast

Global Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation Highlights

Product : The bags & sacks accounted for the largest market share of around 43%.

: The bags & sacks accounted for the largest market share of around 43%. Material : The flexible paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during 2025–2031.

: The flexible paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during 2025–2031. Application : The industrial packaging segment accounted for the second-largest global flexible packaging market share in 2025.

: The industrial packaging segment accounted for the second-largest global flexible packaging market share in 2025. Consumer Flexible Packaging: The bakery & confectionery dominates and holds the largest market share.

The bakery & confectionery dominates and holds the largest market share. Geography: The APAC flexible packaging market accounted for the largest market share of around 38%.

Major Players in the Global Flexible Packaging Market

Key Vendors

Amcor

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi Group

Sealed Air

Transcontinental Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki

Ahlstrom

Smurfit Westrock

AptarGroup, Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

All4Labels

Aluberg S.p.A.

American Packaging Corporation

Aran Group

Bioplast

Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG

Bühler

Carcano Antonio S.p.A.

CCL Industries Inc.

Cellografica Gerosa S.p.A.

Cosmo Films

Coveris

Danaflex

DazPak

Di Mauro Officine Grafiche S.p.A.

Eco Flexibles

ePac Holdings, LLC

Etapak

Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.

FlexPack

Gascogne Flexible

Glenroy, Inc.

Global-Pak, Inc.

Goglio S.p.A.

Grupo Lantero

Guala Pack

Innovia Films

International Paper

Industria Termoplastica Pavese (ITP)

O. Kleiner AG

Korozo Group

Krajcár Packaging Ltd.

LEEB GmbH & Co. KG

Notpla Limited

Novolex

Perlen Packaging

Plastic Suppliers Inc.

Plastixx FFS Technologies

Polypak Packaging

Printpack

ProAmpac

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Reynolds Group Ltd.

Ringmetall

RKW Group

Rockwell Solutions

Saica

SCHMID FOLIEN GmbH & Co. KG

Schur

SIG

Sigma Plastics Group

Stora Enso

Südpack

Symetal

Reflex Group

UFlex Limited

Walki Group Oy

Winpak Ltd.

Wipf AG

Constantia Flexibles

TOPPAN Holdings

SCG Packaging (SCGP)

Jindal Films

Oben Group

Elif

PPC Flex

C-P Flexible Packaging

Accredo Packaging

KM Packaging

Liquibox

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global flexible packaging market?

What is the growth rate of the global flexible packaging market?

What are the key trends in the global flexible packaging market?

Which region dominates the global flexible packaging market?

Who are the major players in the global flexible packaging market

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Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence