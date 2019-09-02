Fitness App Market Size Worth $10.9 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 21.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fitness app market size is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 21.1%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of people seeking a health-conscious lifestyle. Innovative health apps help people stay fit and healthy.

Key suggestions from the report:

Among all app types, the exercise & weight loss segment held the largest share in 2018

The activity tracking segment is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2019 to 2026

Among all platforms, iOS accounted for the largest share in 2018; however, the fitness app market for Android is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Among all devices, smartphones held the largest share in 2018 as mobile network operators consider mobile health to be an opportunity for investment due to increased adoption of smartphones and rising awareness about health & nutrition

Among all regions, North America held the largest share in 2018 owing to technological advancements and presence of major players in the region

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Adidas; Appster; Fitbit, Inc.; FitnessKeeper; Azumio, Inc.; MyFitnessPal Inc.; Nike; Noom; Under Armour, Inc.; Applico; Aaptiv; and Appinventiv are some of the key players.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Fitness App Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking), By Platform (Android, iOS, Others), By Device, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fitness-app-market

Such apps are perfect for athletics due to wide applications of wearable devices. Athletes often rely on data from these apps and wearable devices. In addition, with increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, rising number of people are adopting wearable devices.

Players in the market are increasingly focusing on strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions. In November 2013, Under Armour, Inc., a manufacturer of footwear and sports apparel, acquired MapMyFitness, which operates a range of fitness-oriented websites and related mobile applications, for USD 150 million. The apps provided by MapMyFitness are used to track user activities, ranging from gym workout to daily at-home exercises.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fitness app market on the basis of type, platform, devices, and region:

Fitness App Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Exercise & Weight Loss



Diet & Nutrition



Activity Tracking

Fitness App Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Android



iOS



Others

Fitness App Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Smartphones



Tablets



Wearable Devices

Fitness App Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

