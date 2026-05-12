Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market to Reach USD 26.1 Billion by 2035 as Functional Foods, Preventive Nutrition, and Plant-Based Ingredient Demand Accelerate Global Growth | FMI Report

NEWARK, Del., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market is projected to grow from USD 15 billion in 2025 to USD 26.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), rising consumer awareness around digestive health, preventive nutrition, and clean-label functional ingredients is significantly transforming the global fiber and specialty carbohydrate industry.

As food manufacturers, beverage brands, supplement companies, and nutrition formulators increasingly focus on health-oriented product innovation, fibers and specialty carbohydrates are being widely integrated into functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements, dairy alternatives, sports nutrition, and plant-based formulations. Manufacturers are investing in advanced extraction technologies, customized ingredient systems, and sustainable sourcing strategies to improve nutritional functionality, formulation stability, and large-scale processing efficiency across commercial food applications.

An FMI analyst notes:

"Fiber and specialty carbohydrates are evolving from basic nutritional additives into strategic formulation components that support digestive wellness, glycemic control, and clean-label product development. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing ingredient functionality, source transparency, and application-specific performance as preventive health trends reshape global food innovation."

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Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

The market's expansion is being driven by increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and growing consumer focus on preventive healthcare and digestive wellness.

Manufacturers are also focusing on advanced fiber extraction technologies and specialty carbohydrate formulation systems to improve solubility, sensory performance, nutritional density, and compatibility across food and beverage applications.

Key growth drivers include:

Rising consumer awareness regarding digestive health and heart wellness

Increasing use of fibers in functional foods and beverages

Growing demand for plant-based and clean-label ingredients

Expansion of specialty carbohydrates in sports nutrition and dietary supplements

Rising adoption of personalized nutrition and microbiome-focused products

Increasing incorporation of fiber-rich ingredients in snack foods and meal replacements

However, the market also faces challenges including allergen concerns associated with certain carbohydrate sources, formulation complexity, taste and texture optimization issues, and regulatory compliance requirements across global markets.

Segment and Regional Insights

Soluble Fiber is expected to dominate the fiber segment with a 28.7% market share in 2025, supported by increasing demand for ingredients that support digestive health, cholesterol reduction, blood sugar management, and gut microbiota balance.

Meanwhile, grains are projected to contribute 30.0% of the source segment share due to their broad nutritional versatility and extensive use in cereals, bakery products, snacks, and functional food systems.

Functional Foods are expected to remain the leading application segment as consumers increasingly seek nutrition products that support immunity, digestion, weight management, and long-term wellness.

Legumes and Pulses are anticipated to account for 11.5% of the source segment share in 2025, driven by growing demand for sustainable plant-based proteins and high-fiber nutritional ingredients.

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Regionally:

Europe remains a dominant regional market driven by increasing demand for functional nutrition and preventive healthcare solutions

The United Kingdom is projected to be the fastest-growing market with an 8.3% CAGR through 2035

North America benefits from strong demand for clean-label and health-focused food products

Germany continues to see increased adoption of digestive-health-focused formulations

India experiences strong growth due to rising middle-class income levels and expanding health awareness

Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and China are leading innovation and commercial adoption across the sector.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive, with global ingredient suppliers and specialty nutrition companies competing through innovation, sustainability initiatives, customized ingredient systems, and advanced formulation support.

Key players include: Ajinomoto Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, and SunOpta Inc.

Competitive strategies are increasingly focused on:

Development of customized fiber and carbohydrate blends for functional nutrition applications

Expansion of plant-based and clean-label ingredient portfolios

Investment in sustainable sourcing and fermentation technologies

Strengthening technical support for food and beverage formulators

Enhancing extraction efficiency and ingredient purity systems

Improving batch consistency and formulation compatibility across applications

Why FMI's Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market Report Is Different

Traditional market research typically provides:

Market size, CAGR, and forecast projections

Segment-level and regional analysis

Competitive landscape overviews

FMI delivers deeper operational and strategic intelligence, including:

Soluble vs. non-soluble fiber benchmarking analysis

Ingredient extraction and purification technology assessment

Functional food and beverage application benchmarking

Personalized nutrition and microbiome innovation insights

Country-level consumption and sourcing intelligence

Pricing and commercial-fit analysis across ingredient formats

Competitive movement tracking across sustainability and formulation strategies

Why This Matters for Buyers?

Enables stronger ingredient sourcing and qualification decisions

Supports development of clean-label and preventive nutrition products

Helps optimize functional food and beverage formulations

Reduces formulation inconsistencies and sensory challenges

Improves supplier benchmarking and commercial planning

Who Should Use This Report

Functional food manufacturers

Beverage companies

Dietary supplement brands

Sports nutrition producers

Dairy alternative manufacturers

Snack food companies

Ingredient suppliers and processors

Investors and private equity firms

Where It Supports Action

Sell: Identify high-growth functional nutrition categories

Source: Optimize fiber and carbohydrate ingredient procurement strategies

Manufacture: Improve formulation efficiency and processing stability

Distribute: Strengthen B2B ingredient partnerships and supply-chain networks

Promote: Align product portfolios with preventive health and clean-label trends

Partner: Build collaborations across plant-based and nutrition ecosystems

Invest: Identify emerging regional growth opportunities

Defend market share: Benchmark against evolving ingredient competitors

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Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market Size & Industry Trends 2035

Market name: Fiber and Specialty Carbohydrate Market

Market size: USD 15 Billion (2025)

Forecast value: USD 26.1 Billion (2035)

CAGR: 5.7%

Forecast period: 2025 to 2035

Leading fiber type: Soluble Fiber (28.7% share)

Leading source: Grains (30.0% share)

Leading application: Functional Foods

Fastest-growing country: United Kingdom (8.3% CAGR)

Key companies: Ajinomoto Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, DSM, Ingredion, Roquette Freres, SunOpta Inc.

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